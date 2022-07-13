Already the former head of Casa Nueva Vida shelter in Lawrence faces prosecution for allegedly stealing $1.5 million in state funding allocated for homeless and mostly Spanish-speaking mothers with children.
Now, two former shelter employees claim they were cheated out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, falsely led to believe that their labor was benefiting people in need, and fired for complaining about withheld wages and cooperating with investigators looking into Manuel Duran’s business activities.
The former maintenance workers, Jose Martinez and Oscar Vega, filed their lawsuits June 15.
“As the director of Casa Nueva Vida, Manuel Duran chose to take advantage of people who placed trust in him,” said John Koury, a Lexington lawyer who represents Martinez and Vega.
Attorney Thomas Dwyer of Boston said the defense will vigorously defend Duran.
The defense denies each item included in the civil complaints filed by Martinez and Vega. The two men filed their cases in Suffolk Superior Court on June 15 but, recently, the complaints were transferred to federal court, Massachusetts District Court, at the request of Duran’s legal team.
Martinez was fired in November after working at Casa Nueva Vida for about nine years. Vega was fired in July 2021 after working for Casa Nueva Vida about four years.
Martinez and Vega claim they regularly worked extended hours and were misled by Duran and others about their rights to receive overtime and vacation pay.
Furthermore, they claim they worked at Duran-owned buildings in Boston and on Essex Street in Lawrence after being led to believe the properties were owned by the nonprofit Casa Nueva Vida and housing homeless families.
Martinez, 56, came from Cuba to the U.S. in 1994 in a makeshift boat and speaks only Spanish, Koury said.
Martinez stated through his lawyer that he worked seven days a week, including holidays, after Duran told him that his labor was enabling the director to open additional shelters to assist more homeless families.
“When I found out that everything was a lie, and the only one benefiting from my hard work was Mr. Duran, I felt heartbroken, disappointed and hurt,” Martinez stated. “It is difficult to explain how heartbroken I am to know that the work I put in day after day for nine years went to lining his pockets.”
Vega said Duran pressured him and Martinez to work longer hours and manipulated them.
“The way I was treated will haunt me the rest of my life,” Vega said.
Casa Nueva Vida has 14 locations in Boston and Lawrence.
Its two houses in Lawrence, with a total of 22 bedrooms, stand across the street from the North Common at 57-59 Jackson St.
The state Department of Housing and Community Development, which had partnered with the shelters since 2009, providing $6 million to $7 million annually in recent years, has discontinued its contract with the shelters for providing emergency shelter assistance.
The state provided at least 90 percent of the nonprofit’s funding. Between 2014-19, Casa Nueva Vida received $33 million in state funding, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Duran served in a variety of leadership roles at the shelter dating back to March 2003, giving him control of day-to-day operations along with its real estate investments and leases, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Duran bought 57 Jackson St. in 1999 for $100,000 and sold it to Casa Nueva Vida Inc. for $700,000 in 2007, according to Lawrence property tax records. It is now assessed at $664,400.
In 2013, the property next door, 59 Jackson St., was bought by Casa Nueva Vida Inc. for $265,000. It is assessed at $676,100.
Duran, 70, of West Roxbury was indicted Sept. 27 in Suffolk County Superior Court on charges of stealing from the shelter, lying under oath and making false entries in corporate books.
He pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and remains free on personal recognizance bail. Duran is scheduled for a jury trial on the charges Nov. 4 in Suffolk County Superior Court. The case has a lobby conference scheduled for July 20. Possible plea deals are discussed at these conferences.
Earlier this year, Attorney General Maura Healey and Duran, through his lawyer, settled a civil case involving Casa Nueva Vida.
The attorney general reached a $6 million agreement in the civil case to settle allegations that Duran abused his position in funneling $2.29 million in state money to himself.
The state’s False Claims Act allowed Healey to seek three times the amount in damages.
