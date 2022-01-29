California Golden Bears (9-11, 2-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-3, 7-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -12; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Shepherd and the California Golden Bears visit Isaiah Mobley and the No. 15 USC Trojans in Pac-12 action.

The Trojans are 8-2 on their home court. USC is second in the Pac-12 shooting 36.2% from downtown, led by Amar Ross shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Bears are 2-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 5-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 77-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 7. Mobley led the Trojans with 19 points, and Grant Anticevich led the Golden Bears with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Chevez Goodwin is shooting 56.5% and averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Anticevich averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Shepherd is shooting 37.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

