FILE - Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the slope during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom, in Courchevel, France, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.Shiffrin heads into the World Cup season that begins Saturday in Austria with 74 career wins on the circuit. That puts her within shouting distance of Lindsey Vonn’s 82, the most for a woman, and Ingemar Stenmark’s overall mark of 86.