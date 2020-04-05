METHUEN — Police believe someone fired 20 rifle rounds from a vehicle Saturday night on North Lowell Street.
The shooting took place about 7:55 p.m. and no one was hurt, police said.
No buildings on the street were struck by bullets, according to Police Chief Joseph Solomon
While a suspect has not been identified and no motive for the shooting is known, Solomon described the incident as excessive.
"That is an awful lot of ammunition to be fired randomly," he said.
State police collected the shell casings and sent them to forensics. The crime is still under investigation.