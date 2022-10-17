The wheels inside the brains of Charlotte Hornets fans are surely in motion, perhaps spinning a bit faster over the past few days with an uncertain timetable surrounding the return of the team’s All-Star point guard.
But truthfully, LaMelo Ball’s ankle likely hadn’t even been sprained before visions of a tentative family reunion were likely dancing in fans’ heads. Those feelings date back to the offseason, when there were rumblings that Kemba Walker might’ve been bound for the Queen City, rejoining the team that originally selected him No. 9 overall in the 2011 NBA Draft.
News that Walker is expected to get waived by Detroit prior to the start of the NBA season on Tuesday certainly did little to stop some of those feelings from bubbling up. Keyboard detectives probably also noticed the Hornets still have an open roster spot despite the flurry of moves they made Saturday, saying their hellos to Theo Maledon as others like LiAngelo Ball said goodbye.
Walker, coincidentally, was sent to the Pistons as part of the three-team trade involving the Hornets and New York in June. That’s the deal in which Charlotte shipped No. 13 overall pick Jalen Duren to Detroit in exchange for five draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick from Denver.
Walker has stayed in limbo since, waiting for a call from a prospective employer. It’s led to natural speculation of a possible return to Charlotte. Think about Walker finishing his career in the league in the very venue it began and what that could bring.
And that wasn’t lost on him when asked about it by The Charlotte Observer during the Hornets’ preseason loss to Boston in Greensboro on Oct. 7.
“That would be special,” Walker said. “That would be special. As far as closing my career, I’ve still got a few years left, in my opinion. I’m not thinking about that yet. But yeah, we’ll see. I’m just waiting. Ain’t nobody reached out to me, so we are just waiting.”
Should the Hornets bring Walker back? Let’s examine some pros and cons:
The case for Kemba
Who’s in need of some positivity more than the Hornets after an, uh, interesting offseason that included a coach firing, replacement Kenny Atkinson abruptly deciding to stay with Golden State instead and the team’s top scorer being arrested on domestic violence charges? Hearing public address announcer Big Pat bellowing Walker’s name and re-introducing him as a Hornet is a moment that could bring some excitement.
People can pull out their No. 15 jerseys again, celebrating the return of the franchise’s leading scorer and the guy who served as the catalyst in leading them to their last playoff appearances. In this currently inflation-rising climate, saving a few bucks here and there is always a good thing.
Walker is also like a basketball ambassador in Charlotte — and beyond. Every step he took around the coliseum Oct. 7 in Greensboro was met with fans clamoring for an autograph. It’s that way nearly every arena he ventures into.
This author witnessed it first-hand several times, especially on the road in Walker’s last season with the Hornets. He often stopped around the tunnel to the visiting locker room, taking a few minutes to sign as many autographs as possible without exhausting his shooting hand. Walker is as gracious as they come and his likable persona is genuine. He also knows coach Steve Clifford well.
He’d immediately inject a much-needed jolt after a ho-hum offseason player-acquisition wise, providing a starved fanbase with something to grasp onto. Walker was around for their most recent good times and his influence could perhaps assist in getting the Hornets closer to breaking their six-year playoff drought.
The case against it
A couple of things would make it a difficult fit.
For one, the Hornets don’t need to add a whole lot of offense. Even with Miles Bridges not around, finding enough scorers probably won’t be a problem. Oh, there will be droughts for sure, given that’s been seemingly a part of their DNA for years. Frustrating stretches filled with ill-advised shots and maddening turnovers are inevitable with this group.
But those truly paying attention know that defense is as big of an issue as any with the Hornets, and adding Walker would do little to solve that. Walker’s stature isn’t really what the Hornets are looking for at the backup position behind Ball. If Rozier is on the floor at the same time with Walker, that would make for an awfully small tandem and have teams with taller guards salivating at the chance to take them into the paint, post them up or just outright raise up and shoot over them.
That’s one of the reasons the Hornets didn’t trot out the tandem of Isaiah Thomas and Rozier much last season, often only going to the duo together when the offense was extremely stagnant and in need of a dire spark.
Secondly, for a team that’s been bitten by the injury bug far too often and doesn’t seem to catch a break in the health department, bringing Walker into the fold isn’t the wisest of choices. The Hornets already have to manage Gordon Hayward, doing their best to keep him upright so he doesn’t miss dozens of games like he has in each of his initial two seasons in Charlotte.
Walker is in a similar boat to Hayward of late, given he’s been unable to log a full season since he left in 2019. He appeared in 37 games for the Knicks last season after being a heralded offseason signing. Last week in Greensboro, he professed he feels as good as he has in a while and his body feels great.
But will that be the case five months from now? Can the Hornets really take that chance?
Conclusion
While Walker’s arrival could be an emotional boost, provide a short-term fix and a potential insurance policy of sorts, it’s no slam dunk. Plenty of factors have to be considered and the bottom line is this: If the Hornets wanted Walker, especially with his former coach now back for a second tenure with the franchise, there would be a locker with his name affixed to it already.
So, that’s why it’s hard to see it happening. At least not right now.
