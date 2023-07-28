The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim are rolling, alive and kicking in the American League Wild Card race.
I don’t care. I want Ohtani.
Colleague Bill Burt’s recent column, laying out the path for your Boston Red Sox to add a quality pitcher or two to a currently depleted rotation was sensible, an extremely likely scenario for Chaim Bloom and ownership to follow here at the trade deadline.
I ask Tom Werner and John Henry honestly. Despite the recent Red Sox winning binge, have you seen your ratings? Or Fenway’s attendance numbers? Do you care?
I’m going to be honest here. The new rules – pitch clock, fewer strikeouts, no shift, etc. – got me interested in baseball again. Boston’s pathetic defensive play and horrifying base-running in the early season piqued my curiosity about this club.
I certainly care again.
But is Red Sox management still intent on winning? Show me at the deadline. Show me Shohei.
If I were Bloom – I know more baseball but he’s much more intelligent and analytical than me otherwise – I’d be looking to go all-in at the deadline for the greatest player potentially in the history of the game, the Angels’ Ohtani.
I’m ready to give the Angels Brayan Bello, Triston Casas and any two other prospects the Red Sox own for two months (plus playoffs) of Ohtani.
Make the Angels, who are going to watch Ohtani walk in free agency this winter for absolutely nothing, an offer they can’t refuse.
The kicker, of course, is the Red Sox need to act like the Red Sox who desire to fill seats, win games and capture the hearts of New Englanders from Cape Cod to the Canadian border and everywhere in between.
They need to make the next two months a 60-day recruiting trip for Ohtani and then knock him off his feet with an offer that will likely be over a half a billion dollars.
Think of the secondary ticket market at Fenway. All those Sox fans dressed as empty grandstand seats would melt away faster than the $15 soft-serve in your souvenir Sox batting helmet.
It likely won’t happen. I mean, it’s a the longest of long shots. But it’s no longer a shot than it was for baseball to actually re-capture my attention after a couple decades of launch-angle and shift-fueled boredom ball.
Want to turn this city on its head? Show us Shohei. And do it now.
MINOR LEAGUE UPDATE
Central Catholic product Cam Devanney continues his strong summer with Nashville, Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate. The middle infielder’s OPS is up to .785. …
North Andover’s Max Burt slid back to Double-A Somerset after a stint with the Yankees’ Triple-A club at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Burt is hitting .266 with eight homers and 27 RBIs for the Patriots. …
Windham’s Brandon Dufault is on the 60-day injured list for the Angels’ Double-A team in Rocket City. He made 16 appearances there, the last in late June. …
Methuen’s Jacob Wallace continues to work out of the pen for the Royals’ Double-A club in Northwest Arkansas. The former Red Sox farmhand has struck out 37 in 31.1 innings of work. …
North Andover’s Steve Hajjar, a Central Catholic and Michigan product, continues to stack solid starts for the Lake County Captains, Cleveland’s High-A club.
Hajjar is now 2-3 in nine appearances (8 starts) with a 2.91 ERA in 34 innings. …
Also in High-A is Methuen’s Dom Keegan, another Central grad, in the Tampa Bay system. Keegan, who turns 23 on Tuesday, is now hitting .297 with 7 homers and 42 RBIs between Single-A and High-A this year.
