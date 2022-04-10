They take their pigskin seriously in SEC country, ya think?
In South Florida’s Big Cypress National Preserve, an alligator was photographed with a football in its mouth.
Upon further review, the gator was ruled to be in possession — all four feet down and it made a football move — but, then again, who’s going to tell him he wasn’t?
Headlines
— At@NOTSportsCenter: “Breaking: Due to LeBron James being eliminated from playoff contention, ESPN has officially canceled the 2022 NBA playoffs.”
— From comedy writer Paul Lander, via Twitter: “Breaking: Herschel Walker traded to Minnesota for 10 Republican Senate candidates.”
Pregnant pause
MLB suspended Brewers catcher Pedro Severino after he tested positive for Clomiphene, a drug to treat infertility — in women.
He’ll miss 80 games, or well into the season’s second trimester.
Look, ma, no arms
The spring-training finale between the Tigers and Orioles was canceled due to a lack of available pitching.
So, when’s Venus de Milo Bobblehead Night?
Save the date
The Diamondbacks’ Seth Beer hit a game-winning homer Thursday on — naturally — National Beer Day.
Shoihei Otani fan alert: Sunday is National Unicorn Day.
Flipping out
A video went viral of Edmonton Elks’ receiver Shai Ross, holding a barbell with 10-pound weights on both sides, landing on his feet after a no-hands back flip.
Back-shoulder throws should be a piece of cake.
As seen in Revelations?
It’s not exactly the lion lying down with the lamb of Biblical proportions, but the Yankees and Mets did pull off a trade with each other last week.
For the first time since 2004.
Short take
Seeing Wes Johnson, the Twins’ 5-foot-7 pitching coach, making a visit to the mound, we have to ask: Did they film a sequel to “Little Big League?”
Tapped out
The Oakland A’s have the same payroll — $33 million — as they did in 1991, when they led the major leagues, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.
If this year’s team inspires a movie, it’s probably “No-Moneyball.”
Talking the talk
— Birmingham (Ala.) podcaster Ryan Brown, on the Jayhawks down by 15 at halftime of the NCAA men’s title game Monday night: “Was a big mistake to send Kansas football to play that first half.”
— Janice Hough of LeftCoastSportsBabe.com: “There are relationships that don’t last as long as the last two minutes of a close college basketball game.”
Nice try
Major League Baseball has OK’d the use of “PitchCom,” an electronic device in which a catcher can signal pitches — pitch type and location — directly to the pitcher through a listening device.
However, MLB denied the Astros’ request to park an AWACs truck next to the dugout.
Quote marks
— Times reader Rod Madden, on Royals pitcher Jonah Dipoto — son of Seattle GM Jerry — pitching a 1-2-3 Cactus League inning against the Mariners: “Any truth to the rumor that any Mariner getting a hit would be sent to the minors?”
Hard court
Tennis great Boris Becker could face prison in England after being found guilty of illicitly moving thousands of dollars from his bank account after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.
Could be a costly code violation.
Quote, end quote
— Mike Bianchi of the Orlando (Fla.) Sentinel, on the Lakers expected to scapegoat coach Frank Vogel: “There’s only one person to blame for the Lakers’ abysmal performance this year, and that’s the general manager who put this team together — LeBron James.”
— Bob Molinaro in the Norfolk Virginian-Pilot, on the U.S. World Cup opener coming the day after Thanksgiving: “For the Americans, let’s hope it’s not a Black Friday.”
—Tim Hunter of KRKO Radio, on why he’s hoping the Seahawks trade for Baker Mayfield: “I mean, we’d be getting a quarterback AND someone to take care of the stadium. What a deal!”
