FILE - Siena head coach Tony Rossi, top center, talks with players before an NCAA college baseball game against Charleston, Feb. 26, 2022, in Charleston, S.C. Rossi, the longest-tenured coach in Division I baseball history, has announced that he will retire later this month. Rossi — in his 54th season, all at Siena — will step down March 20, 2023, the school announced Monday, March 6, 2023.