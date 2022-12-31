Siena Saints (8-5, 2-0 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (6-7, 2-1 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Siena Saints after TJ Long scored 25 points in Fairfield's 73-54 win over the Marist Red Foxes.
The Stags are 4-1 on their home court. Fairfield is fourth in the MAAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 5.3.
The Saints have gone 2-0 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.
The Stags and Saints meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is averaging 12.8 points for the Stags. Cook is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
Javian McCollum is averaging 17.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Saints. Jackson Stormo is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 56.6% over the past 10 games for Siena.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.
Saints: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
