Florida State Seminoles (1-4) vs. Siena Saints (2-2)
Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Siena -8.5; over/under is 141
BOTTOM LINE: The Siena Saints take on the Florida State Seminoles in Orlando, Florida.
Siena went 15-14 overall with a 3-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point distance last season.
Florida State went 17-14 overall with a 7-4 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Seminoles averaged 8.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.