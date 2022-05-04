FILE - Australia SailGP CEO and driver Tom Slingsby is doused by Nina Curtis after winning the $1 million, winner-take-all Season 2 finale of the Mubadala United States Sail Grand Prix, Sunday, March 27, 2022, in San Francisco. Former Olympic and America’s Cup champion Slingsby has joined New York Yacht Club American Magic in a bid to win back the most prestigious trophy in sailing, the team announced Tuesday, May 3.