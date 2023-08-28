HAVERHILL — A large sinkhole that formed in the backyard of a multi-family home at 5 Ford St. causing the city to evacuate the building has been filled in and residents have returned, city officials said.
The sinkhole formed after a 2-foot diameter brick sewer line burst during torrential rain on Tuesday, Aug. 8. The hole grew even larger following more rain late that Thursday night and on the following day, 22 adults and children were ordered to leave the building out of concerns for the building's stability.
As a result of the break, tons of soil along with tires, trash and other debris poured into the exposed line, clogging it up, officials said.
Fire Chief Robert O’Brien said various city departments, including police, fire, inspectional services, the water department and community development joined forces to find temporary housing and arrange for transportation.
Those residents who had no other housing options were subsequently transported to the Hampton Inn in Haverhill, where there stay was paid for by the city.
DPW Directed Robert Ward said the residents were allowed to return to their apartments on Aug. 16 and that workers have since spliced in a new section of sewer line and have filled in the sinkhole, which had expanded to within 10-feet of the back of the building.
The sewer line break did even more damage after a manhole just downhill from 5 Ford St. overflowed with the combined sewage/rainwater and soil, causing a deluge that raced downhill through the wooded area, into a small warehouse behind the Pope Corporation building, at 261 River St., undermining a paved parking lot adjacent to the building before spewing out onto River Street.
Workers are currently in the process of cleaning the entire sewer line that runs from Washington Street down to River Street but were delayed.
"We keep encountering a lot of debris, including six tires," Ward said, noting city and private contractors are doing the work.
Ward said the next step in the restoration process will be to line the sewer line to make it stronger and allow for improved flow. The process is expected to begin within two weeks and involves the installation of a pressurized lining that cures and becomes hard. He said the work will take several days to complete.
"It's basically a new pipe inside the old pipe, most of which is brick," he said.
At the River Street end, the city is making repairs to a drain pipe in the Pope Machinery parking lot that was damaged.
"We also need to restore the backyard and lawn (loam and seed) at 5 Ford St. and do some cleanup in the wooded area," Ward said.
He said it will cost the city about $1.5 million to restore everything back to the way it was plus make improvements.
