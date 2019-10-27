AMESBURY — One has bright blonde hair, the other’s is a little bit darker. One is a lefty, the other righty. One always plays attack, the other defense.
Yet for all of their differences, Pentucket’s Tess and Talia Beech are still very much twin sisters.
“Even though we’re different, we’re pretty much alike in every way,” Tess Beech said. “We’re each other’s —”
“Best friends,” Talia said, finishing her sister’s sentence. “If you see Tess, chances are I’m always with her.”
Fraternal twins who have stood out in both field hockey and lacrosse for Pentucket in recent years, the seniors have been right at the heart of what has been an excellent regular season for the state tournament-bound Sachems.
Talia is one of Pentucket field hockey’s top defenders and a team co-captain who has helped anchor a defense that has allowed just 1.2 goals per game. The reigning Daily News All-Star is also one of the team’s top distributors and actually ranks third on the team in scoring with a goal and five assists.
Tess, meanwhile, is one of Pentucket’s starting attackers. She has three goals on the season, including the lone goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to league power Lynnfield at the Amesbury Sports Park.
“It was pretty much just a cross and I tipped it in,” Tess said of her goal, which came with under four minutes remaining on an assist from Meg Freiermuth. “Right time, right place.”
Despite their prominent roles in the Pentucket field hockey program, the Beech twins are actually fairly new to the sport. The two grew up playing soccer, with Tess playing forward and Talia midfield and defense from the time they were in kindergarten.
But once they were about to enter high school, the twins decided it was time for a change.
“We decided we didn’t want to play soccer anymore, we kind of got bored with it, so we decided that we wanted to play field hockey,” Talia said. “So we started the summer before our freshman year in the summer league that we usually play.”
Talia took to the sport a little more easily than her sister. Other than getting used to the fact that you can’t let the ball touch your feet in field hockey, her defensive-minded game translated smoothly to her new role.
Tess, meanwhile, had a practical reason for her initial struggles. She’s a lefty, and in field hockey they don’t have left-handed sticks.
Not ideal when you play a position that requires good stick-handling ability.
“I didn’t know going in that they only have right sticks, so that was a bit of an adjustment for me,” Tess said. “But I can handle it because I can use reverse to my advantage, so it works for me.”
Looking ahead, Talia is considering playing Division 3 field hockey in college, though only if she finds the right school with a good engineering program. Tess, meanwhile, knows she’ll be hanging up her stick once high school is over so she can focus on studying business and marketing, ideally at St. Joseph’s in Philadelphia.
In the meantime, Pentucket is 9-7-2 and figures to earn a middle seed in the Division 2 North tournament. While they realize things will change in the coming months, especially if and when they wind up at different colleges, the Beech girls are making the most of their time together.