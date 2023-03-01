Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (16-15, 9-9 OVC) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (18-13, 9-9 OVC)
Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -2; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars play in the OVC Tournament against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.
The Cougars' record in OVC games is 9-9, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Deejuan Pruitt leads the Cougars with 8.6 boards.
The Screaming Eagles' record in OVC play is 9-9. Southern Indiana is 7-10 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ray'Sean Taylor is averaging 15.6 points for the Cougars. Damarco Minor is averaging 14.3 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.
Isaiah Swope is averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Trevor Lakes is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southern Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.
Screaming Eagles: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
