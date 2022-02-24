Austin Peay Governors (10-16, 6-10 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (10-19, 4-12 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -1; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Hutchins-Everett and the Austin Peay Governors take on Shaun Doss and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars in OVC action Thursday.

The Cougars are 7-4 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Governors are 6-10 against OVC opponents. Austin Peay is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Governors won the last matchup 68-63 on Feb. 1. Hutchins-Everett scored 20 points to help lead the Governors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamar Wright is shooting 30.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 9.6 points. Deejuan Pruitt is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Hutchins-Everett is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Governors. Tariq Silver is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

