Six men have been charged in a violent fight that left two inmates and two corrections officers injured at Middleton Jail last week.
The fight broke out between seven inmates in a housing block at the jail on Oct. 22. Three shanks were confiscated immediately after the fight and eight more have been discovered in a subsequent shakedown of the jail that has kept the facility on lockdown since the incident.
The injured inmates and officers were treated for minor injuries at local hospitals and immediately released.
The six men charged are suspected gang members who are awaiting trial on various charges, including murder and attempted murder, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Adrian Corniel De La Cruz, 18, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Jorge Delgado-Medina, 26, of Melrose, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Julio Cruz, 24, of Lawrence, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Johan Aquino, 22, of Lawrence, was charged with assault and battery.
Luis Perlera, 19, of Lunenberg, was charged with assault and battery.
Lennox Pierre-Louis, 21, of Roxbury, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
“This incident was one of the most serious that has occurred in my six years as sheriff. Six inmates, some armed with shanks, attacked a fellow inmate and a violent altercation ensued,” Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in the statement.
“The correctional officers and K9s that responded put their own safety at risk to prevent other staff and inmates from being injured. I commend them for their bravery and professionalism.”
The Essex County Correctional Officers Association (ECCOA) represents the officers and sergeants who work at Middleton Jail. In a statement sent to the Salem News, ECCOA said the fight was far more terrifying than Coppinger initially described.
One veteran officer described the fight as “the most terrifying situation” of his entire career, according to the union, who also said that some of the responding officers have been experiencing symptoms commonly associated with post-traumatic stress since the fight.
The union also said that 658 inmates at the jail had been charged with fighting over the last 12 months, and that the number of assaults that inmates commit on staff members have tripled since 2016.
Essex County correctional facilities have seen an increase in the number of inmates who are awaiting trial for violent and gang-related crime, and an increase in inmate aggression, according to the sheriff’s office statement Wednesday.
Currently, 40% of the county’s detainees are facing or being held on violent charges, including murder, attempted murder, rape and assault, the statement said. The sheriff’s department is in charge of a daily average of 1,100 inmates, the largest incarcerated population outside of Boston.
ECCOA said severe staffing shortages of officers has made overseeing these inmates especially hard.
The safety of all officers and inmates is Coppinger’s highest priority, he said in the statement.
“The safety of all my officers and all inmates is my highest priority. In my six years, I have overhauled and bolstered our training for these types of scenarios and that training was put to good use in this incident,” Coppinger said.
“The job of a correctional officer is one of the most difficult and stressful in all of law enforcement, and I praise my employees for the work they do each and every day to provide for a safer, more secure Essex County,” he continued.
The Essex County District Attorney will be prosecuting these cases, the statement said.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.
