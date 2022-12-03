BOSTON -- In one of the more quirkier proposals to land on Beacon Hill's agenda in recent years, lawmakers are being asked to define urine as a "noxious or filthy substance" under criminal law following a ruling by the state's highest court.
In a recent decision by the Supreme Judicial Court, justices concluded that urine does not qualify as a "noxious or filthy substance" under mid-19th century anti-vandalism law.
The ruling stemmed from the February 2020 arrest of Angel Perez Narvaez by state police on charges of driving under the influence. According to the criminal complaint, Narvaez was belligerent and hostile to officers following his arrest and later urinated on the floor in and around his jail cell.
The urine seeped under floor tiles, "potentially causing permanent damage to the sub floor beneath," according to state police report. A cleaning company specializing in hazardous materials was hired to clean the cell.
Narvaez was charged with vandalizing with a "noxious or filthy substance" under a 1851 law that carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.
His attorney challenged the charges, and a state judge approved a motion to dismiss the complaint for lack of probable cause. The state Appeals Court overturned the ruling and Narvaez appealed the decision to the SJC.
But the ruling has prompted a Republican lawmaker to file a bill to add "urine" to the list of "noxious and filthy" substances under the anti-vandalism law.
"That law clearly needs to change," state Sen. Ryan Fattman, R-Sutton, the bill's primary sponsor. "The fact that someone could project their urine at other people in a public space, regardless of the circumstances, and the state's highest court thinks that's not disgusting -- or a crime -- blows my mind."
In its ruling, the SJC took a deep dive on the intent of the 1851 law passed was in response to a backlash against the temperance movement, which sought to ban the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.
At the time, there were several incidents involving bottles filled with coal tar or "oil of vitriol" -- concentrated sulphuric acid -- and other substances being thrown through the windows of temperance supporters in protest.
But justices pointed out that while coal tar and oil of vitriol are included in the Massachusetts Oil and Hazardous Material List, which are subject to of state environmental regulations, urine is not. Because urine is not considered one of those substances, it isn't covered by the 170-year-old statue, they ruled.
"Thus, where we hold that urine is not a noxious or filthy substance within the context of (the law), the criminal complaint against the defendant undoubtedly lacks probable cause," justices wrote.
Fattman said he disagrees with the ruling, and argues that it also shows a lack of respect for law enforcement officers who regularly deal with a similar situations involving belligerent suspects, in some cases using bodily fluids as a weapon.
"These people are putting their lives on the line every day and we need to have their back," he said. "That's why we filed this bill and I'm hoping my fellow lawmakers will support it."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
