FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 file photo, Gregor Schlierenzauer of Austria in action at the men's ski jumping FIS World Cup at the Titlisschanze in Engelberg, Switzerland, Sunday. Ski jumping record-holder Gregor Schlierenzauer has retired only a few months before trying to compete at his fourth Olympics. The 31-year-old Austrian is a two-time winner of both the overall World Cup title and the prestigious Four Hills tournament. He says he made his decision after having time to reflect during his latest injury.