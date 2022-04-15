Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 57 - 57 base 29 of 48 trails 60% open, 3 of 8 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Bear Valley — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 41 - 41 base 30 of 75 trails 40% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 6:27a 4 new machine groomed 117 - 117 base 27 of 35 trails 77% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 17: Last day.
Heavenly — Wed 6:32a spring snow machine groomed 18 - 61 base 21 of 97 trails, 22% open 1037 acres, 8 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 24: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 40 - 57 base 41 of 90 trails, 46% open 2 miles, 1035 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 01: Last day.
Mammoth — Wed 6:46a 1 new machine groomed 39 - 76 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 23 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; May 31: Last day.
Northstar — Wed 5:55a 7 new machine groomed 21 - 79 base 49 of 100 trails 49% open, 2541 acres, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 7:23a 9 - 15 new machine groomed 17 - 97 base 147 of 270 trails, 54% open, 18 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 01: Last day.
Snow Summit — Wed 10:51a 12 - 12 base 7 of 32 trails 23% open, 2 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed 5:56a powder machine groomed 50 - 50 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Mon/Thu-Sun Apr 17: Last day.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 6:31a 9 new powder machine groomed 31 - 84 base 53 of 103 trails 51% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Mt Rose — Wed 8:56a 2 - 4 new machine groomed 20 - 60 base 44 of 65 trails 68% open, 1000 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Lookout Pass — Wed 8:12a 3 new machine groomed 49 - 69 base 33 of 38 trails 18 miles, 510 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Sun Valley — Wed 6:19a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 40 - 62 base 59 of 128 trails 5 of 17 lifts, 46% open,
|Oregon
Mt Bachelor — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 102 - 127 base 110 of 121 trails 8 of 15 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:30a packed powder machine groomed 142 - 180 base 55 of 87 trails 9 of 12 lifts, 63% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 07: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 5:54a powder machine groomed 164 - 164 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
Crystal Mountain — Wed 11:46a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 108 - 108 base 72 of 85 trails, 7 of 11 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p May 01: Last day.
Mission Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Baker — Wed 5:07a packed powder machine groomed 160 - 16160 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 108 - 108 base 36 of 77 trails 7 of 14 lifts, 47% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/16 machine groomed 109 - 180 base 22 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 92% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
White Pass — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 83 - 134 base 40 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p May 01: Last day.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:15a variable machine groomed 46 - 113 base 61 of 142 trails 43% open, 5 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 122 - 165 base 31 of 33 trails 94% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; May 01: Last day.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:32a packed powder machine groomed 96 - 96 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 6:04a powder 142 - 142 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 6:02a variable 236 - 236 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:48a variable machine groomed 9 - 61 base 112 of 135 trails 83% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 117 - 117 base 34 of 42 trails 81% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p Apr 17: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:54a hard packed machine groomed 108 - 108 base 239 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|Quebec
Le Massif — Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 24 - 24 base 49 of 53 trails, 92% open 3 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:23a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 26 base 69 of 71 trails 97% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:41a spring snow 8 - 16 base 11 of 60 trails, 18% open 7 miles, 77 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Apr 15: Last day.
Owls Head — Wed 9:14a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 28 base 9 of 52 trails, 17% open 1 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 15: Last day.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:16a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 28 base 19 of 40 trails 48% open, 4 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p May 08: Last day.
Tremblant — Wed 9:28a spring snow machine groomed 39 - 39 base 71 of 102 trails, 70% open 9 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 17: Last day.
Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 39 - 39 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 9:13a 1 new machine groomed 48 - 48 base 54 of 60 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 18: Last day.
Lake Louise — Wed 6:37a spring snow machine groomed 63 - 99 base 151 of 161 trails 94% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 08: Last day.
Marmot Basin — Wed 7:05a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 01: Last day.
Nakiska — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 70 of 79 trails, 89% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:06a machine groomed 86 - 86 base 132 of 145 trails 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 5:05a machine groomed 40 - 192 base 71% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p; Apr 15: Last day.
