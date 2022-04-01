LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Friday, Apr. 1
|NORTHEAST
|Maine
Big Squaw — Closed for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain — Reopen 04/02
Black Mtn — Wed Reopen 04/02 frozen granular 10 - 15 base 16 of 67 trails 24% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Saddleback — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 26 - 48 base 41 of 68 trails 60% open, 108 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Shawnee Peak — Wed 3:50p machine groomed 18 - 30 base 25 of 42 trails 60% open, 200 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 12:30p-4: 30p Apr 03: Last day.
Sugarloaf — Wed 6:30a corn snow machine groomed 15 - 25 base 73 of 162 trails 45% open, 30 miles, 362 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 20 - 40 base 72 of 135 trails 53% open, 28 miles, 377 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
|Massachusetts
Wachusett — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 22 - 26 base 18 of 27 trails 67% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 17 - 17 base 40 of 68 trails, 59% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Bretton Woods — Wed 2:05p spring snow machine groomed 12 - 24 base 23 of 98 trails 23% open, 10 miles, 172 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:37p wet snow machine groomed 16 - 58 base 46 of 97 trails 47% open, 12 miles, 159 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Gunstock — Wed 6:26p machine groomed 24 - 32 base 36 of 48 trails, 43% open 172 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p;Tue-Thu: 9a-8p;Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8a-9p;Sun: 8a-4p.
Loon Mountain — Wed 8:01a machine groomed 32 - 41 base 38 of 61 trails 62% open, 16 miles, 221 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 29 - 29 base 44 of 66 trails 67% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 7:03a variable machine groomed 10 - 22 base 28 of 57 trails 49% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Wed Reopen 04/02 wet snow 20 - 30 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Wildcat — Wed 6:49a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 12 base 12 of 48 trails, 25% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 4:30p machine groomed 6 - 28 base 38 of 64 trails, 70% open 14 miles, 122 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bristol Mountain — Wed 2:57p machine groomed 16 - 36 base 25 of 39 trails 64% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:36p variable machine groomed 5 - 34 base 48 of 108 trails 75% open, 21 miles, 269 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Greek Peak — Wed 4:56p machine groomed 8 - 26 base 12 of 56 trails 21% open, 3 of 8 lifts, See website; Apr 02: Last day.
Holiday Valley — Wed 7:39p spring snow machine groomed 8 - 42 base 20 of 60 trails 33% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a - 4:30p.
HoliMont — Wed 6:10a corn snow 10 - 41 base 17 of 56 trails 30% open, 1 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p.
Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 12 - 24 base 31 of 67 trails 46% open, 5 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Thunder Ridge — Wed 12:36p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 12 of 22 trails 55% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-9p/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.
West Mountain — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 - 24 base 22 of 33 trails 67% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whiteface — Wed 12:25p spring snow machine groomed 18 - 30 base 39 of 91 trails 44% open, 12 miles, 141 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Windham Mountain — Wed 1:32p wet granular machine groomed 12 - 24 base 20 of 54 trails, 37% open, 185 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p Apr 03: Last day.
Woods Valley — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 16 - 24 base 10 of 21 trails 48% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:57a corn snow machine groomed 6 - 12 base 18 of 71 trails 38% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon 9a-4p, Tue-Fri 9a-10p; Sat 9a-10p, Sun 9a-4p.
Bromley Mountain — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 10 - 18 base Sat: 8:30a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 12 - 25 base 18 of 50 trails 36% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 16 - 36 base 68 of 81 trails, 84% open 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Killington — Wed 3:55p wet snow machine groomed 30 - 30 base 72 of 155 trails 46% open, 48 miles, 402 acres, 14 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 8:18a frozen granular 12 - 12 base 3 of 17 trails, 18% open, 1 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun;Apr 03: Last Day.
Mount Snow — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 14 - 14 base 37 of 87 trails 43% open, 6 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:13a variable machine groomed 18 - 24 base 69 of 121 trails 57% open, 25 miles, 397 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:48p 1 new machine groomed 10 - 26 base 28 of 78 trails, 36% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:21a variable machine groomed 16 - 40 base 48 of 116 trails, 41% open 17 miles, 312 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:21a machine groomed 16 - 16 base 48 of 99 trails 48% open, 236 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 5:35a machine groomed 16 - 35 base 38 of 111 trails 34% open, 185 acres, 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
