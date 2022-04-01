Big Powderhorn — Wed 1:58p machine groomed 12 - 24 base 39 of 44 trails 89% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 02: Last day.
Big Snow Resort — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 13 - 13 base 56 of 56 trails 100% open, 8 of 15 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 34 - 34 base 19 of 60 trails 32% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:56a 3 new machine groomed 36 - 44 base 50 of 58 trails, 86% open, 93 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4:30p Apr 03: Last day.
Marquette — Wed 9:37a machine groomed 12 - 24 base 16 of 27 trails 59% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 03: Last day.
Mount Bohemia — Wed 6:55a spring snow 60 - 60 base 106 of 106 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.
Nubs Nob — Wed 7:39a 1 new machine groomed 36 - 36 base 38 of 53 trails 72% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Ski Brule — Wed 8:37a machine groomed 24 - 36 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Mar 21-Apr 03: 9a-4p.
Treetops — Wed 8:39a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 18 - 75 base 19 of 24 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Apr 03: Last day.
|Minnesota
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 35 - 60 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 210 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p Apr 03: Last day.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 3:36p machine groomed 36 - 48 base 60 of 62 trails 97% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 12 - 28 base 11 of 30 trails 35% open, 5 miles, 150 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: Last day.
|Wisconsin
Granite Peak — Wed 8:05a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 58 of 58 trails 100% open, 225 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:34a 1 new powder machine groomed 60 - 60 base 132 of 147 trails, 91% open, 1286 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:56a 5 new powder 72 - 90 base 117 of 122 trails, 96% open, 1053 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:56a 5 new powder 60 - 61 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:36a 7 new powder machine groomed 65 - 65 base 167 of 169 trails, 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Closed for Snow Sports
Breckenridge — Wed 5:30a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 63 - 63 base 187 of 187 trails, 100% open, 2908 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 5:56a 4 new powder 41 - 43 base 44 of 44 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:15-4:30p.
Cooper — Wed 5:56a 3 new powder machine groomed 53 - 59 base 63 of 64 trails 98% open, 466 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 5:02a 2 new powder machine groomed 62 - 62 base 150 of 158 trails, 95% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 5:37a 2 new machine groomed 68 - 68 base 119 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1499 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 11:52a machine groomed 18 - 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon: 10a-5p Tue-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:51a 1 new machine groomed 30 - 30 base 64 of 65 trails 98% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 7:08a spring snow machine groomed 53 - 103 base 40 of 41 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Howelsen Hill — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 25 - 25 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 11a-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Irwin — Wed 8:13a powder machine groomed 69 - 80 base
Kendall Mountain — Operating, no details Fri: 11a-4p Sat/Sun: 11a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Keystone — Wed 6:24a 2 new machine groomed 51 - 51 base 116 of 130 trails 89% open, 2925 acres, 19 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:46a 1 new powder machine groomed 61 - 61 base 91 of 94 trails 97% open, 1744 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 6:14a 3 new powder machine groomed 69 - 69 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 800 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:48a 2 new machine groomed 52 - 52 base 51 of 53 trails 96% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 5:15a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 55 - 60 base 101 of 105 trails 99% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Wed 6:42a 2 new powder 36 - 100 base 64 of 69 trails, 93% open, 1 of 1 lift Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Sun.
Snowmass — Wed 5:56a 4 new powder 61 - 83 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 7:36a 5 new powder machine groomed 53 - 93 base 168 of 169 trails 99% open, 2965 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:08a powder machine groomed 40 - 46 base 42 of 72 trails 58% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Telluride — Wed 5:15a packed powder machine groomed 58 - 64 base 120 of 147 trails 82% open, 1544 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Vail — Wed 5:35a 5 new powder machine groomed 63 - 63 base 267 of 273 trails 98% open, 5227 acres, 27 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 5:33a 2 new powder machine groomed 69 - 70 base 162 of 168 trails, 96% open, 2931 acres, 18 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 7:13a 5 new powder machine groomed 98 - 115 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 5:50a spring snow machine groomed 28 - 55 base 282 of 317 trails 89% open, 5182 acres, 29 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30-4:30; Sat/Sun: 9:30-4:30 Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 6:12a variable machine groomed 40 - 40 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 6:35a frozen granular machine groomed 20 - 40 base 35 of 74 trails 47% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 15 - 20 base 67% open 4 of 6 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Lost Trail — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 60 - 70 base 37 of 69 trails 54% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Thu-Sun Apr 01: Last day.
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 36 - 65 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Red Lodge — Wed 5:50a spring snow machine groomed 40 - 49 base 59 of 70 trails 84% open, 1378 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Wed 6:09a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 24 - 39 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 624 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Apr 03: Last day.
Whitefish — Wed 6:31a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 25 - 102 base 93 of 113 trails 70% open, 2000 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Sipapu — Wed 10:27a 4 new machine groomed 20 - 30 base 20 of 43 trails 45% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 8:24a 1 new machine groomed 58 - 58 base 84 of 86 trails 98% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Taos — Wed 6:50a 2 new variable machine groomed 60 - 77 base 108 of 110 trails 98% open, 1294 acres, 13 of 14 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 03: Last day.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:06a spring snow machine groomed 102 - 102 base 115 of 118 trails, 97% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:08a spring snow machine groomed 60 - 60 base 46 of 48 trails 96% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Brian Head — Wed 6:13a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 57 - 57 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 17: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 82 - 82 base 65 of 66 trails, 98% open 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Deer Valley — Wed 9:01a machine groomed 50 - 50 base 94 of 103 trails 91% open, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
Eagle Point — Wed 6:08a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 45 - 45 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.
Park City — Wed 6:30a spring snow machine groomed 40 - 69 base 173 of 341 trails 51% open, 3784 acres, 33 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 6:12a packed powder machine groomed 45 - 45 base 137 of 154 trails 89% open, 7000 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbasin — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 43 - 43 base 71 of 106 trails 64% open, 3000 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 6:13a packed powder machine groomed 93 - 93 base 93 of 169 trails 55% open, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:16a variable machine groomed 75 - 75 base 63 of 82 trails, 77% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sundance — Wed 6:15a packed powder machine groomed 43 - 43 base 32 of 50 trails, 64% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:05a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 78 - 84 base 95 of 112 trails, 85% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Wed 5:47a machine groomed 20 - 20 base 28 of 28 trails, 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Wed/Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Jackson Hole — Wed 6:34a spring snow machine groomed 11 - 71 base 94 of 131 trails 72% open, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Wed 9:25a 3 new powder machine groomed 30 - 36 base 14 of 14 trails, 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Snowy Range — Wed 5:13a 2 new powder machine groomed 30 - 60 base 30 of 33 trails 95% open, 250 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:04a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 78 - 84 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
