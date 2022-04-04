Arizona Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 63 - 63 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
|California
Bear Mountain — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 12 - 36 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Bear Valley — Wed 1:40p machine groomed 46 - 46 base 44 of 75 trails 59% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Boreal — Wed 1:42p machine groomed 115 - 115 base 34 of 35 trails, 97% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
Dodge Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:00a machine groomed 45 - 45 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 6:12a spring snow machine groomed 23 - 63 base 80 of 97 trails, 70% open 5 miles, 3375 acres, 16 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 15 - 30 base 23 of 67 trails, 34% open 1000 acres, 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
June — Wed 1:47p machine groomed 58 - 58 base 33 of 43 trails, 77% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Kirkwood — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 47 - 58 base 84 of 90 trails, 93% open 3 miles, 2139 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 6:39a machine groomed 50 - 90 base 154 of 154 trails 100% open, 3500 acres, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 6:24a spring snow machine groomed 12 - 24 base 7 of 59 trails 12% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat-Sun: 9a-3p.
Northstar — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 18 - 70 base 80 of 100 trails 80% open, 2964 acres, 11 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 22 - 86 base 176 of 270 trails 65% open, 22 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 12:11p 36 - 36 base 17 of 32 trails 55% open, 5 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.
Snow Valley — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 18 - 36 base 10 of 30 trails 33% open, 3 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Soda Springs — Wed 1:48p machine groomed 112 - 112 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:59a spring snow machine groomed 24 - 76 base 92 of 103 trails 89% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 12:26p machine groomed 32 - 32 base 11 of 15 trails 73% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Closed for Snow Sports
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 20 - 60 base 44 of 65 trails, 68% open 1075 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 17: Last day.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Closed for Snow Sports
Brundage — Wed 8:12a machine groomed 31 - 71 base 64 of 67 trails, 4 of 6 lifts 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Lookout Pass — Wed 7:13a 1 new machine groomed 55 - 79 base 33 of 38 trails 18 miles, 520 acres, 3 of 4 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 17: Last day.
Pomerelle — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 43 - 43 base 31 of 31 trails 2 of 3 lifts, 100% open, Sat: 9a-4p; Apr 09: Last day.
Schweitzer — Wed 5:16a machine groomed 53 - 96 base 92 of 92 trails, 2900 acres 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silver Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/05 machine groomed 84 - 92 base Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sun Valley — Wed 5:17a machine groomed 40 - 62 base 54 of 128 trails, 1850 acres 7 of 17 lifts, 42% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Tamarack — Closed for Snow Sports
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports
Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 43 - 43 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:46a spring snow machine groomed 67 - 85 base 118 of 121 trails 9 of 15 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:50a machine groomed 93 - 126 base 80 of 87 trails 10 of 12 lifts, 92% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 40 - 68 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 10: Last day.
Timberline — Wed 5:37a machine groomed 123 - 123 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:22a 5 new powder machine groomed 63 - 98 base 76 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 85% open, Mon/Tue/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Tue Apr 10: Last day.
Bluewood — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 1:47p 9 new variable machine groomed 90 - 90 base 72 of 85 trails 7 of 11 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/09 4 new powder 23 - 38 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:13a 20 new powder machine groomed 137 - 156 base 38 of 38 trails 6 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p20; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 38 - 69 base 52 of 58 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 90% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Stevens Pass — Wed 1:55p machine groomed 86 - 86 base 55 of 77 trails 12 of 14 lifts, 96% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 67 - 67 base 27 of 83 trails, 8 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 106 - 165 base 18 of 24 trails, 4 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Sun.
White Pass — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 50 - 94 base 37 of 47 trails 5 of 8 lifts, 79% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big White — Wed 1:35p machine groomed 87 - 87 base 112 of 119 trails, 94% open 15 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 1:12p machine groomed 146 - 146 base 31 of 53 trails 58% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 9:28a 1 new variable machine groomed 54 - 111 base 112 of 142 trails 79% open, 9 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 1:39p machine groomed 109 - 149 base 28 of 33 trails 85% open, 3 of 5 lifts, smMon-Thu: 9a-9p Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 04/06 machine groomed 42 - 54 base 41 of 41 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:27a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 95 - 95 base 86 of 129 trails 67% open Mon-Fri: 10a-3p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 39 - 156 base 52 of 80 trails, 65% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4:20p Thu/Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:20p.
Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 1:43p powder 143 - 143 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 1:44p powder 197 - 197 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Manning Park Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Seymour — Wed 1:46p machine groomed 106 - 122 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Panorama Mountain — Wed 6:05a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 59 base 122 of 135 trails 90% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:55a machine groomed 45 - 134 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 1:49p machine groomed 109 - 109 base 41 of 42 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
SilverStar — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Peaks — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 70 - 92 base 133 of 137 trails, 97% open 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:07a 20 new variable machine groomed 126 - 126 base 239 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 24 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports
|Quebec
Camp Fortune — Closed for Snow Sports
Le Massif — Wed 6:44a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Blanc — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Cascades — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 30 - 30 base 12 of 20 trails 60% open, 3 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open, Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Gleason — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Habitant — Wed Reopen 04/09 hard packed machine groomed 28 - 28 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Rigaud — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:24a corn snow machine groomed 14 - 26 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 45 miles, 547 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Sutton — Wed Reopen 04/08 spring snow 10 - 24 base 29 of 60 trails 48% open, 14 miles, 131 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 28 - 28 base 27 of 52 trails 52% open, 4 of 8 lifts Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 10: Last day.
Ski La Reserve — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 35 - 35 base 16 of 40 trails 40% open, 3 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun.
Sommet Gabriel — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Morin Heights — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Olympia — Closed for Snow Sports
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 37 of 40 trails 93% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:38a spring snow machine groomed 55 - 55 base 43 of 43 trails, 100% open 19 miles, 333 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4 Thur-Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 8:30a-7 Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 39 - 39 base 102 of 102 trails, 100% open 12 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/07 machine groomed 39 - 39 base 11 of 27 trails 41% open, 2 of 4 lifts Thu/Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 24: Last day.
versant Avila — Wed Reopen 04/09 machine groomed 28 - 28 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: Last day.
|Ontario
Calabogie Peaks — Wed Reopen 04/08 machine groomed 20 - 25 base 15 of 24 trails 2 of 3 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Farlagne — Closed for Snow Sports
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 11:39a machine groomed 48 - 48 base 55 of 60 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-9p.
Canada Olympic Park — Closed for Snow Sports
Castle Mountain — Wed 6:12a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 28 - 73 base 89 of 95 trails 94% open, 3300 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:40a spring snow machine groomed 62 - 96 base 155 of 161 trails 96% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 2:21p machine groomed 59 - 59 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 2:23p machine groomed 43 - 43 base 69 of 79 trails, 87% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 24: Last day.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:01a 1 new machine groomed 86 - 86 base 132 of 145 trails, 91% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed No Recent Information powder machine groomed 45 - 202 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 10:30a-5:30p Sat/Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed Reopen 04/06 wet snow 56 - 184 base 33 of 36 trails 92% open, 3 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 9-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed Reopen 04/09 spring snow 12 - 18 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
