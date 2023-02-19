East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-18, 6-9 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (21-7, 12-3 SoCon)
Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Furman -14.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts the East Tennessee State Buccaneers after Jalen Slawson scored 22 points in Furman's 69-65 loss to the Citadel Bulldogs.
The Paladins are 13-2 in home games. Furman scores 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 11.5 points per game.
The Buccaneers are 6-9 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: JP Pegues is averaging 10.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Mike Bothwell is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Furman.
Jordan King averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Jalen Haynes is shooting 55.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.
Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 66.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.