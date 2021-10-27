Members of a coalition that's been advocating for the use of federal relief dollars to support small businesses -- particularly those that are minority- or women-owned or have not benefited from earlier grant programs -- voiced disappointment Wednesday with a House plan to spend American Rescue Plan Act funds and outlined details of an amendment they said would improve it.
"We think whatever you do for small business needs to be designed with equity in mind," Joe Kriesberg of the Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations said during a legislative briefing. "Under-resourced businesses have to be the priority. Programs that just spread money across all small businesses, regardless of targeting or size or wealth, we think is a poor use of ARPA dollars."
MACDC and the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts are among the members of the Coalition for an Equitable Economy, which has been promoting a $1.1 billion proposal that would use ARPA funds to support small business through grants, lower-cost loans from community lenders and banks, equity investments focused on Black, Indigneous, and people of color-owned (BIPOC) and women-owned businesses, and expanded technical assistance.
With the House scheduled to take up a $3.65 billion bill on Thursday that would allocate both ARPA money and surplus tax revenues and Senate Democrats expected to unveil their own spending bill in the next couple weeks, the coalition held the virtual briefing to pitch its ideas to lawmakers.
"We were, frankly, a little disappointed, maybe a lot disappointed, with what the House proposed," Kriesberg said. "There's essentially $50 million in there for small business grants instead of the $300 [million] we proposed, and none of the other six things we had proposed are included. Instead, there's $500 million for unemployment insurance funding, which arguably benefits all small businesses, but obviously the bigger ones benefit more because they have more employees."
Kriesberg noted the House bill also contains $200 million in tax relief for small business owners, another item he said would be most beneficial to the "most profitable and larger companies."
The coalition is hoping the Senate will pursue something closer to its full $1.1 billion proposal -- $300 million to provide grants to small businesses, another $300 million for grants for community development financial institutions and nonprofit financing institutions, $230 million to help businesses increase credit access, $100 million to invest in equity in startups and small businesses, $100 million to help small businesses buy their property, $50 million for technical assistance and $20 million "to spur private sector investments."
On the House side, the coalition backs an amendment that would increase small business funding to $200 million, with $50 million dedicated to businesses that did not qualify for previous grants and $50 million for grants to minority-, women- and veteran-owned businesses.
Bessie King, proprietor of downtown Boston restaurant Villa Mexico and co-founder of Massachusetts Restaurants United, said small business aid "is desperately needed."
"Without funding, our local restaurants, our local businesses are not surviving," she said. "Our restaurant is in hibernation because we only have three employees working, the cost of goods was going up, and we could not just blow through the last remaining [Restaurant Revitalization Fund] funds that we had."
The amendment (1093) the coalition backs, filed by Rep. Liz Miranda, is one of 1,126 filed by a Tuesday deadline, leaving House lawmakers with many new ideas and earmarks to mull over and potentially debate ahead of a vote on the bill. The House often uses a consolidated amendment process on its spending bills, packaging related proposals together for a single vote.
The Massachusetts Cultural Council and MASSCreative are asking representatives to support a Rep. Dylan Fernandes amendment that would increase the amount of money steered to the cultural sector from its current $125 million to $175 million.
Since March 2020, 981 arts and cultural nonprofits have reported $588.3 million in pandemic-related losses, and nearly 3,000 creative workers in Massachusetts lost more than $30 million, according to MASSCreative.
"Nearly two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the arts and cultural sector is on the brink of collapse with BIPOC-led organizations bearing the brunt of destruction," MASSCreative executive director Emily Ruddock said. "Simply put, we need public investment in the artists and cultural organizations that bring our communities together and drive our regional and statewide economies."