Small in number, big in achievement

HAVERHILL — This graduating class was small, but its success was big.
The Class of 2020 at Greenleaf Academy, formerly the Haverhill Alternative School, consisted of just two seniors: Isaiah Cousins and Jackson Helmeke.
The two graduates recently met in front of Winnekenni Castle, as past alternative school classes have done. They were celebrated during a Google Meet ceremony June 4, a slide show and a gift from the school staff.
They will also receive Greenleaf Academy 2020 graduate T-shirts, and a cake will be delivered to each of the graduates' families. The cakes will display this quote: “Every knight holds equality as an unwavering truth" from the book “Rules For A Knight” by Ethan Hawke.
Cousins plans to attend Job Corps to study mechanical engineering. Helmeke and his family are moving to California, where he hopes to attend Cuesta College.
The alternative school program provides an individualized education for students who struggle with a traditional classroom setting.