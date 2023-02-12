Alabama A&M Bulldogs (10-15, 6-6 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (10-15, 6-6 SWAC)
Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M takes on the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Dailin Smith scored 20 points in Alabama A&M's 70-68 overtime win over the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.
The Golden Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. UAPB averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 6- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Bulldogs are 6-6 in SWAC play. Alabama A&M is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shaun Doss is shooting 41.6% and averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Lions. Chris Greene is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.
Garrett Hicks is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals. Messiah Thompson is averaging 9.7 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.
LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.
Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.