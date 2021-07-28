WESTFIELD -- Braden Smith isn't going anywhere.
The Indianapolis Colts agreed to a four-year extension with their starting right tackle just before the start of the first training camp practice Wednesday at Grand Park.
A second-round pick out of Auburn in 2018, Smith has started 43 games over the past three seasons and developed into one of the anchors on the offensive line.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the deal includes $70 million in new money and $42 million in guarantees. The 25-year-old Smith was scheduled to become a free agent in March.
The Colts continue to work on an extension with star linebacker Darius Leonard, with Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay repeatedly saying he hopes to get the deal done before the start of the regular season.