METZ, France (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego clinched his first title of the season by beating Alexander Bublik 7-6 (3), 6-2 in the Moselle Open final on Sunday.
The 27-year-old Italian did not drop a set all tournament as he won the third title of his career and first on hard courts.
The unseeded Sonego recovered from 0-40 down in the fifth game of the match and secured victory when the seventh-seeded Bublik sent a backhand return long.
He then danced on court as he celebrated a perfect tournament where he also beat defending champion Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals.
Sonego's win will move him up 21 places in the ATP rankings and into 44th place.
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.