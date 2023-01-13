FILE - San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto watches his two-run home run during the fifth inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. Outfielder Juan Soto agreed to a $23 million, one-year contract with the San Diego Padres on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, a raise from his $17.1 million salary last season.