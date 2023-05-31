SALEM, N.H. — Soule School honored the legacy of two local veterans, Charlie Peters and Alfred Roderigues, during a special ceremony.
The families and friends of Peters and Roderigues attended the service held in their loved ones’ memory Friday.
Peters was a lifelong Salem resident and farmer. He owned Peters Farm along with his family. He died in January at age 101.
Peters attended No. 8 School in town, which his grandson Matt Peters said was Soule School before being renamed.
Charlie Peters’ children and grandchildren were all educated at Soule, the grandson said.
He said his grandfather’s legacy will likely continue with great-grandchildren who will walk Soule’s halls soon enough.
The school presented the family with a plaque for everything Charlie Peters did for the school and Salem.
His daughter Susan Knight and her husband, Paul; grandsons Matt and Dan Peters; daughter-in-law Ellen Peters; attended the school ceremony along with other family members, friends and co-workers.
“Soule School has appreciated his generosity to our school community over these many years,” said Chris Bailey, the office assistant at Soule, during the service.
“We all have enjoyed the pumpkins, hay bales, cornstalks and flowers that decorate our school each fall,” she added.
More importantly, Bailey said the school will remember Charlie Peters as a kind, humble and giving man.
The school planted a tree in his memory outside the front entrance.
“It’s truly an honor for a man who didn’t care about recognition,” Matt Peters said. “It’s very much deserved.”
The school also honored Roderigues, who volunteered his time to read to students over more than 20 years. Roderigues died in October at age 96.
Roderigues’ family attended the ceremony, including his daughter Missy Kalal, granddaughter Jackie Kalal, and several nephews and a niece. They listened as teacher Kellie Annicelli spoke about what he meant to the school.
Roderigues became a fixture at the school, Annicelli said.
Annicelli first met him in the 1990s because his granddaughter was in her class and asked if he could come and read to them since he was retired.
Roderigues’ nephew Ed Gabriel and niece Mary Anne Sollomi said their uncle loved to spend time at the school.
He continued reading to students when his other granddaughter started at the school. After the two moved on from the elementary school, Roderigues still came to read and tell his life stories to the children.
“Mr. Al,” as he was affectionately known, talked about the Navy and current events in addition to reading stories.
“He touched the lives of so many other children and adults of the Soule School and Salem community,” Annicelli said.
She said he always wore his Soule School jacket proudly when visiting.
“Wherever he went, Roderigues would advocate for teachers and share his love for Soule,” she said.
A plaque featuring his Soule School jacket with “Mr. Al” on the sleeve will hang inside the school to memorialize Roderigues’ service and dedication.
