Beef up classes

Limiting voc-tech high schools to student’s grades and attendance seems legitimate to me. Most schools have limited space and it’s not surprising the alternative to college has become very popular. I am aware evening courses are offered (I’ve taken several). But if the need is so great, maybe a full fledge “second shift” should be offered !

Tom Riley

Bradford

Stop the bleeding

It’s quite simple, in a period of hyperinflation any politician that does not cut spending and shrink government at all levels should not be reelected. That’s the only way to stop this national economic death spiral the swamp has us in.

Nick McNulty

Windham

Back at ya

Nick McNulty has his own “memory hole.” He ends his Feb. 2 letter by criticizing my response to his previous one for the language I used. What he doesn’t want readers to notice is that I was throwing his own words back at him. It’s typical conservative twisting of history to suit their desired narrative.

Michael Bleiweiss

Methuen

Xenakis on point

Theodore Xenakis’ commentary in Sunday’s Tribune was right on target. And I will add that Biden caused the extreme rise in gas prices (was up to $5) and the extreme rise in the cost of food and merchandise since he “took over.” Also most jobs returned after COVID subsided. He actually gave a speech stating everything was fine, and better than it was.

Ron Dionne

Haverhill

Sunday on Sunday

I read the article about delivering the Sunday paper on Saturday. I don’t need a weekend to read the paper. We now have to wait until Monday to get Saturday news and sports. It’s crazy! We are paying more and getting less. Please bring the Sunday edition on Sunday.

Patti Halloran

Haverhill

