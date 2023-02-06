Beef up classes
Limiting voc-tech high schools to student’s grades and attendance seems legitimate to me. Most schools have limited space and it’s not surprising the alternative to college has become very popular. I am aware evening courses are offered (I’ve taken several). But if the need is so great, maybe a full fledge “second shift” should be offered !
Tom Riley
Bradford
Stop the bleeding
It’s quite simple, in a period of hyperinflation any politician that does not cut spending and shrink government at all levels should not be reelected. That’s the only way to stop this national economic death spiral the swamp has us in.
Nick McNulty
Windham
Back at ya
Nick McNulty has his own “memory hole.” He ends his Feb. 2 letter by criticizing my response to his previous one for the language I used. What he doesn’t want readers to notice is that I was throwing his own words back at him. It’s typical conservative twisting of history to suit their desired narrative.
Michael Bleiweiss
Methuen
Xenakis on point
Theodore Xenakis’ commentary in Sunday’s Tribune was right on target. And I will add that Biden caused the extreme rise in gas prices (was up to $5) and the extreme rise in the cost of food and merchandise since he “took over.” Also most jobs returned after COVID subsided. He actually gave a speech stating everything was fine, and better than it was.
Ron Dionne
Haverhill
Sunday on Sunday
I read the article about delivering the Sunday paper on Saturday. I don’t need a weekend to read the paper. We now have to wait until Monday to get Saturday news and sports. It’s crazy! We are paying more and getting less. Please bring the Sunday edition on Sunday.
Patti Halloran
Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.