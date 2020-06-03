Fear mongering
It’s clear from footage in Central Park where racist dog owners harangue bird watchers, and from Staten Island where mask mobs chase a woman out of a grocery store, and from police overreacting wherever they are deployed, that the left-wing with its COVID-19 shutdown and constant fear mongering is driving this nation more crazy than it already was. Time for America to change the channel and find some new sources of news.
Ignoring it
Stores at gas stations in Bradford are not enforcing the face mask edict. Even the workers aren’t wearing masks. Where is the enforcement for the rest of us?
Checking in
I just want to thank the person who called from the Salem, N.H., senior center on Wednesday. We appreciate her checking on us. We weren’t home, but she left a wonderful message. What made it so special is the fact we’ve never attended any functions at the center. Stay safe and healthy.
More pot
Now Haverhill wants to add yet another pot shop. I guess four pot shops weren’t enough. I wish they spent more time taking care of the murders and shooting and gangs.
Out for himself
President Trump just issued an erroneous executive order to curb fact-checking on the internet. Meanwhile, 100,000 Americans are dead. His executive order doesn’t pertain to ramping up contact tracing or testing. No, he’s always looking out for himself.
Which lives?
Why are there no protests when a black man shoots another black man for wearing the wrong color as he walks down the street? Does that black life not matter, or is it OK because it was another black man who shot him and not a cop?
Identity politics
Don't let any Democrat fool you, the burning cities you see on your TV sets are the logical conclusion of identity politics spread by Democrats. From Joe Biden telling southern minorities how "Mitt Romney's gonna put y'all back in chains" to Al Sharpton inciting riots against Jewish store owners in Harlem in 1990s Brooklyn to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton portraying any Republican, up to and including President Donald Trump, as a white supremacist — this is where it all leads.
Protect yourself
As I watched the Minneapolis police station burn the other night, I was reminded what the Democrats are always telling us: "You don't need guns because the police will protect you." Yeah, how are they going to do that when they can't protect their own house? No wonder there are 16 million AR-15s privately owned in this country, cleaned and oiled and ready for any rioter who comes knocking.
Special hours
I need a new flat screen TV, an air fryer and some jewelry. Does anyone know when senior citizen looting hours are?
Talking integrity
Someone should tell Methuen Mayor Neil Perry to stop talking so much about integrity. Everyone knows whether integrity exists observing someone — not by what they always say. After his tantrum at the City Council meeting, I regret voting for Perry.
Crowd limits
Why are mayors issuing permits for thousands of people to gather and protest in the middle of a pandemic? Meanwhile I can't have more than 10 people to my house? Maybe the pandemic isn't as bad as the politicians claim. If it's OK to have thousands of people gather in one place, shoulder to shoulder, it should be OK to go to the polls and vote in person. Don't let the Democrats ram through their vote-by-mail fraud scheme.
Past pandemics
The shutdown is doing more harm than good. Have you spoken with any mothers who are stressed beyond belief? We survived the Asian flu, which killed 114,000 Americans in 1958-59, and the Hong Kong flu pandemic, which killed 100,000 Americans in 1968-69, and we will survive COVID-19. In the middle of the Hong Kong flu pandemic, the Woodstock music festival was held. Life went on. Some schools closed for a few days to a week — that was it. We caught the flu and moved on. We can protect the elderly and infirm in these facilities, without throwing out the baby with the bath water.
Rising costs
The cost of food and medicine for both my mom and my elderly neighbor has risen. They have special diets and need to shop for their food. When is the government going to help people on Social Security with an electronic benefits card offset the new expenses they have?