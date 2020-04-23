Mask wearing
Not long ago there was an incident where a airplane lost cabin pressure and all of the air bags fell from the ceiling, with masks for the passengers. A widely published photo showed the entire plane full of people with masks on improperly (not covering their noses). In Thursday’s paper, the front page shows someone with his mask on incorrectly. Do it right or don't do it at all.
Whistleblowers
As a resident and taxpayer witnessing the Methuen debacle through the years, I am so happy to see the City Council bring forth a whistleblower policy and demonstrate that it stands behind integrity, ethics and doing the right thing. Employees should feel safe against tyrants with histories of bullying, unethical behavior.
Public land
Owning a home on Plum Island does not give someone the right to try and close down Plum Island. It is public property and belongs to the state of Massachusetts. Taxpayers pay for the roads entering and leaving the island.
Easily offended
Democrats must be the silliest people on earth. President Trump's name is on my relief check? If that offends you so much, tear up the check and throw it away.
Needed supplies
I am a resident of Cedar Homes in Methuen. I have a compromised immune system and find it difficult and scary going out to get needed supplies. I would like to thank Mayor Neil Perry and his helpers for thinking of the senior citizens of the city. I appreciate their getting much needed supplies for us.
Recipes needed
During the shutdown, some of us have a significant amount of time to cook. In order to survive home confinement, I desperately need the following: Lawton's Famous Frankfurters’ secret cooking oil recipe and Bea's Sandwich Shop’s sauce recipe. The George Foreman Grill and Prego just aren't the same. If you have the recipes, please send to Sound Off.
Untested
A household member tests positive, and you are told you must quarantine with them for two weeks. In the back half, you start exhibiting symptoms but are told you don't qualify for testing. Then they tell you congratulations, you've made it through quarantine, go and rejoin society.
True numbers
President Donald Trump is not using his full authority on COVID-19 testing because he does not want the true numbers of this epidemic revealed. The only way to safely open up this country is to test for hot spots of the virus, then only open up when numbers are known.
Better off
I’m so happy to learn that Andrew Wall, formerly the head clerk in the Methuen treasurer’s office and a four-year employee of the city, who was publicly dragged through the mud by the City Council, has been awarded the treasurer’s job for the town of Georgetown. Best of luck to him. He is so much better off.
Speak out
If you can’t make one of those freedom rallies, put a sign on your lawn or in your windows. You’ll do it for politicians, do this much for yourself. It’s your First Amendment right. Think about it, but not for too long, you may lose it.
COVID-19 deaths
Why aren’t local news stations reporting the 29 known deaths at Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services in Lawrence? The Eagle-Tribune is the only place that has reported this. The public should be aware.
Offending smells
Those who don’t like open burning because of the smoke should also remember those affected when women or men overdo their perfume and cologne and go out in public.