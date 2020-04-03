Short blanket
Life is a short blanket. We don't realize the important role a blanket plays in our lives. Pull it up and your feet get cold. Yank it down and your shoulders freeze. Draw up your knees, and finally everything is just right -- until it's yanked away when your wife rolls over.
Careerists
Who are you to demand that Joe Biden be given equal time on television? He is not the president, and I hope that he never will be. He doesn't have a strategy, or a brain. What has he done in his past years in office? I'll also add that we need term limits for people like Biden, but we'll never see them. It used to be an honor to serve a term or two. Now, they’re making careers out of it.
Check for plates
Here’s another great opportunity for Haverhill police to check for out of state plates, again. Many apartment and condo complexes have several cars parked there with New Hampshire plates. Even some homes have a couple of cars with out-of-state plates. With crime down because people are home, there’s less action. So maybe police cruisers can do a drive-through and log the out-of-state cars, then ticket them.
Socialism’s day
All of those embedded in the Republican Party who hate socialism ought to send back their $1,200 relief checks from the government, and their unemployment checks, because we got a whole lot of socialism goin' on. Ditto for the money-hungry corporations always ready for a handout when the going gets tough.
Front page news
Last year at this time two Augustinian priests made the front page of The Eagle-Tribune more than once for abuse of a minor. Anyone who knows these men never believed the allegations could be true. Their lives were shattered. Now, a year later, they have both been exonerated. It’s amazing that The Eagle-Tribune could only find space to report these stories on pages three and four. We welcome both these men back to our parishes.
Sweeper plan
I’ve never seen one, but I am told the city of Haverhill has two street sweepers. With so many people staying home, wouldn't it be good to set up a schedule, publicize it, have homeowners and businesses clean up their sidewalks, then have the sweeper collect all of the trash from the curbs? I was on Merrimack Street the other day, and I was amazed at all the cigarette butts in the streets. Do we really have two street sweepers?
Fantastic work
I am sick and tired of the left-wing people bashing President Donald Trump. He and Vice President Mike Pence, and all the people he has gathered to help, are doing a fantastic job for the people. All the lift-wing people do is complain. I want to thank the president and all his staff.
Mr. Magoo
As for the request that Joe Biden get an hour to speak on television everyday, there are two issues: First, he’s been missing-in-action during this whole pandemic. Second, if he’s found, he couldn’t articulate what day of the week or what planet he’s on. I shall call him Mr. Magoo.
Facts and figures
President Trump is leading us through this crisis and is using facts, figures and professionalism to guide the way. For those naysayers who criticize him for reacting too late, define why and base it on a similar situation.
Working in crisis
I have friends who work for a company that was somehow deemed essential and allowed to stay open. The people who actually do the work have to show up every day and work. People in management do not. They come in occasionally and deem it unsafe for them to be there. Either management should work in the same environment, or everyone stays home. You can always tell what a company thinks of you in times like this.
Kraft’s critics
All of those complaining about what Robert Kraft did, stop hating just because he’s friendly with President Trump. You can’t see beyond your hate. At least Kraft is doing something good, and maybe you ought to recognize that.