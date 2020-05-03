Still serving
How are some bars still allowing people inside to drink? This needs to be investigated, starting with those that have covered windows.
Paid relatives
So many elected officials are critical of necessary city expenses. Yet, they have close relatives working for the city. How many of those relatives have made their own bundles in overtime pay? Someone should look into this and write a story so that people are informed.
Slow to return
Of all the businesses that "those in the know" propose to reopen, even with restrictions, barber shops and hair salons should not be on the list. Consider that the customer is head-to-head with the stylist, hair dresser or barber. They breathe the same air. Will both be wearing N95 respirators? Is vanity really that important? Is hairstyle a life-or-death issue?
Birds of a feather
Vice President Mike Pence's wife defends her husband for not wearing a mask when he toured the Mayo Clinic, because he knew he wasn’t a carrier of the coronavirus. There's an old saying, “birds of a feather flock together.” Bring on President Trump’s rallies, as soon as possible.
Long odds
Although I applaud Mayor Neil Perry’s attempt to right the ship in Methuen I truly believe he faces insurmountable odds. I have worked for the city for 19 years, and nobody, and I mean nobody, would believe the corruption within the city. Good luck to Mayor Perry.
Expensive education
The residents of Methuen are starting to see how this police superior officers contract came to be. Three councilors were found at fault for voting incorrectly because of bad advice from the city solicitor. We’ve had to live with these results, and they get “letters of education.“ It’s just awful.
Accountability
It took over three years to figure out that three Methuen City Council members shouldn’t have voted on the police contract, and that’s it? We’re just supposed to accept this, as they walk away? What they did was criminal, and nobody is being held accountable.
Brew your own
Tell the people in the 30 or so cars lined up to enter Starbucks in Haverhill to make their own coffee at home. I don’t understand how it’s an essential business, nor do I understand how the city of Haverhill allows this traffic jam on Route 125 every day.
Unstoppable hate
I’ve come to the sad conclusion that the rapid discharge of distorted facts and crooked finger pointing, only to get at President Trump, cannot come to an end. The hatred, disdain and untruths will simply go on with the Democratic leadership. Their only goal is to get Trump out of office. To fight and respond to this hatred is a bitter, useless struggle. I can only hope the Democratic voting public will realize what’s real and vote with respect for it.
It continues
It looks again like the Methuen City Council messed up in the past, but what about now? The mayor has a chief of staff hired in violation of the City Charter. The council does not listen to the city attorney. Get rid of them all.
Beauty aid
I'm getting a lot more dates now that we're all wearing masks. Why is that?
Food delivery
Milk is dumped, eggs are smashed, vegetables rot in the fields, and food that would have been delivered to restaurants, schools and large cafeterias is not going to food banks. It’s a complete failure of this administration’s Department of Agriculture and another example of the inept Trump administration.
Time wasted
Securing the nation’s food supply and food production should have been on President Trump’s to-do list in February. Valuable time has been squandered. Safety measures should have been implemented many weeks ago to protect food production workers, not just by the administration but also by the large food producing companies.