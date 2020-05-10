Combat pay
A recent contributor attempts to make a case for an extra $300 per week for first responders. Why would anyone who selected a vocation expect to be paid a stipend for doing their job? Maybe I’m being a hypocrite since I made no effort to return my $100 per month combat pay in 1967-68, when I was in Vietnam.
Confronting China
I’m so tired of hearing liberals complain about President Trump and his response to the coronavirus. He closed travel from China before there was one death here, and he was promptly called racist. This is the only president who has come close to standing up to China for stealing trade secrets. Do your homework. China is praying for another Democrat in the White House.
Secret ballots
Do Massachusetts voters know that their legislators, led by House Speaker Robert DeLeo, tried to pass legislation that would keep the voters from finding out how they vote? They would be free to pass anything they want without any repercussions or backlash. They don’t care about their constituents.
Hurt feelings
Republicans always cry that Democrats have hurt feelings, yet our president, in the middle of a global pandemic, is awake at midnight and tweeting about late-night TV hosts who’ve hurt his feelings. I couldn’t make it up if I tried.
Untested patients
At last report in mid-April, more than 40 residents at the Mary Immaculate Health/Care Services facility in Lawrence had died from coronavirus. There had been no testing of patients and staff, even though the state had allegedly “protected” patients by excluding all visitors. In the meantime, prisoners in state jails were tested, and released, to avoid “cruel and unusual punishment.” But not nursing home patients who were quarantined, two to a room, and exposed to each other’s germs with all joy shut out of their lives.
Needed fix
Methuen citizens will not forget the commitment of the City Council and mayor to change and fix our Police Department. Thank you for your integrity, transparency and dedication.
Between extremes
COVID-19 didn't create the gulf between the ideological poles of American politics, nor widen them, but it has highlighted them. Those on the far left think, despite evidence to the contrary, that a central, federal government can fix all problems and that commerce only exists to fuel government through taxable revenues. Those on the far right feel, despite the presence of equal evidence, that no government is necessary while financial markets will regulate themselves and lead to optimal outcomes for all. As with almost all things, truth lies somewhere between the extremes. A well regulated free market, and a properly restrained government beholden to state's rights, creates, preserves and defends American prosperity and security.
Needed change
I have a large amount of soda cans to cash in, however the redemption center is closed. I have quite a lot of coins to cash in at the bank, but the lobby is closed and the drive-up doesn’t accept coins. I was going to use that money toward groceries but I can’t. I’m a senior citizen on a fixed income, so I have to go without much needed food.
Lawlessness
Let me get this straight: Under President Barack Obama, the Justice Department, which runs the FBI, was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court for extraconstitutional overreach more times than under any other president in history. Also under Obama, FBI Director James Comey broomed the Hillary Clinton email investigation then began what became a multi-year distraction of a collusion investigation based upon her campaign’s research of her opponent, President Donald Trump. Then the FBI entrapped incoming National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Then, when the case against Flynn was vacated in light of declassified evidence, Obama says that development was the lawless part? Democrats really are unbelievable.
Not heroes
Why are governors of the states with the highest number of coronavirus deaths deemed heroes in the media’s eyes? These blue state governors have blood on their hands. Maybe the draconian measures of these states did not work after all. President Trump should investigate them.