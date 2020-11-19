Bad timing
While most communities went back to school right after Labor Day and are now starting to pull back and transition into fully remote or partially remote learning, Methuen is just now getting students back into the classroom. Yet cases of COVID-19 are now climbing on a daily basis. Why can't Methuen ever do the right thing?
Maskless detail
I passed three road crews with police details in Haverhill on a recent morning, and no one was wearing a mask. I cannot go for a walk by myself without wearing a mask, but road crews and police seem to be exempt from Gov. Charlie Baker's mandate.
Broken curfew
I went out to a restaurant in Massachusetts the other night until 9:30, then I took my business to New Hampshire until midnight. I drove home to Massachusetts after Gov. Charlie Baker's unconstitutional curfew. Also, I’ll be having 11 family members over on Thanksgiving. Come and get me.
Take out
Using a third-party food delivery "service" doesn't help your favorite restaurant as much as you might think, because these services eat into the restaurant's profits. Does your car start? You'll help the restaurant more by picking up the food yourself.
No compass
President Donald Trump's refusal to follow the basic norms of our democracy is threat to our survival as a nation. We can survive policy differences but not moral or ethical differences, which erode the foundations of our institutions. He has no moral or ethical compass. No wonder we are lost at sea.
Local bookstore
I found the story about the challenges facing Andover Bookstore to be troubling, but there is a way readers can support the store. Instead of buying books from Amazon, they can go to www.bookshop.org/shop/andoverbookstore and do their online shopping there. It won't be quite the same as a trip to the iconic store. But it is safe, supports the store and will keep your home library stocked during what's going to be another long winter.
Skewed stats
The writer of "Death Toll," who cherry picked five wars out of 13 the U.S. has been involved in, proved just how statistics can be manipulated. Had the writer included total deaths, not just battle deaths, they could have named just World War I and the Vietnam War to equal the current number of COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. Everyone with common sense agrees that COVID-19 is dangerous. Skewing statistics with hyperbole doesn't really serve any meaningful purpose, does it?
Duston's fight
I have to agree with the letter to the editor about Hannah Duston. We are talking more than 300 years ago. What would anyone else do if they were kidnapped with their 6 week old child and your other children on your mind? You would fight for your life and your family.
Where is he?
Before Nov. 3, everywhere you turned, he was plastered all over the airwaves. Since his defeat, President Donald Trump is nowhere to be found. Where is this legend in his own mind? Let's get this transition going.
Passing blame
It’s amazing how many people are quick to blame federal or local politicians for COVID-19. By now everyone knows it exists, and everyone has been informed as to the best practices to stay as safe as possible and limit the spread of this virus. Do we really need a federal mandate to tell us to wear masks and wash our hands? It’s up to all of us to follow these guidelines instead of complaining that we have to stay home or that we can’t have our large holiday gatherings. If we continue to defy the guidelines and choose to ignore the science, we only have ourselves to blame. If we all take responsibility, we can make a difference in slowing the spread.