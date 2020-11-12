Border closure
Gov. Charlie Baker is banning New Hampshire children and adults from hockey rinks? Well, at least Massachusetts is finally enforcing an immigration regulation.
Look to 2022
I voted for President Donald Trump this year. I had hoped he would win but it is clear he has not. No recount on the planet will change that. He should gracefully concede and join us all in wishing Joe Biden the best of success as our new president in January. But he should also make sure the investigations into some of the clearly shady goings-on in urban districts in battleground states are begun. I would hope bipartisan support emerges to restore legitimacy to our elections by 2022.
No peace
Democrats went after President Donald Trump for four years. They called him racist and a Nazi, blamed him for Russian collusion, and tried to impeach him. I could go on. Now the left, including the media, are screaming for a peaceful transition. It's total hypocrisy.
Media pick
I want to congratulate the media on their apparent win in the presidential election. Their choice won, and American citizens lost.
Not as close
In response to the person who submitted the “Recounting” comment, Al Gore contested the election against President George W. Bush because one state, Florida, had a 1,000-vote difference. It made sense at the time because it was so close. This election shows results in multiple states favor Joe Biden by the tens of thousands of votes.
Party's over
I wonder if more people may be thinking of a third party in 2024, because of what has happened to my party, and maybe yours. To say the least, it is very sad to see the spineless enablers get into the gutter with an aspiring dictator and make mockery of our democracy. But in the end, they will all pay a price.
Sticker helper
I would like to thank the kind, generous gentleman at the Main Street Mobile station in Andover who paid for my inspection sticker on Nov. 2. Thank you, and God bless you.
Tree trimming
I did not see a tree cutter all summer. The trees are all grown up higher than the houses. The city should cut back all the branches before winter. Our taxes keep going up. Maybe they don't have the trucks in Haverhill or enough help.
Frozen pudding
I've tried all the ice cream stands that I know of. Does anyone make a frozen pudding ice cream like they made back in the '30s, '40s and '50s?
Stay open
The Great Barrington Declaration must be allowed to be enacted. The idea of closing businesses and schools is a travesty, with high costs mentally, emotionally and financially.
Comedian's word
A terrific example of irony is accusing someone of being "very narrow" while citing Stephen Colbert as an authority about, well, anything.
Deserved tribute
It was wonderful to have a tribute to our veterans in Methuen. These men and women do not get the respect and tributes they all deserve. It was disheartening to see that all our elected politicians were not in attendance.
Remote holidays
Londonderry has it right. Schools should go to remote learning from Thanksgiving to Jan. 15 to protect against possible coronavirus exposures during the holidays.
Not official
The Associated Press does not decide the election. Results of the election are not official. The Electoral College meets in December. Each state has to certify their ballots. So therefore, Joe Biden is not the "president elect."
Same margin
It's sad to see people question the vote with no proof except that President Donald Trump lost. In some states it was the same margin that he won with in 2016. At the time Trump said he'd been elected by a landslide. So far, there's no proof of fraud. Many Republicans agree. I guess election are legal only if you win.
Meet the press
If Joe Biden plans on being president of the United States, he must begin to have press conferences where he's asked questions that are not scripted by his cronies and presented in sequential order so that he can rehearse before he gets on stage.