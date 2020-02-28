Not transparent
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry signed the sober house settlement without even reaching out to the neighborhood that’s been dealing with it for two years, and everyone finds out six weeks later when it's leaked by the superior officers union. Perry preaches transparency, but he does the complete opposite.
Little accomplished
Methuen City Councilor Steve Saba, quoted in article after article criticizing Mayor Neil Perry and his staff, cost the city $48,000. Maybe he should stop worrying about the mayor and chief of staff and start doing something. What has he accomplished?
Endorsement
The news from Wednesday to registered Democrats: "Longtime black congressman endorses Joe Biden, encouraging other minorities in South Carolina to vote for him." The news from Wednesday to everyone else: "79-year-old man who has been in Congress since before the Clinton administration endorses 77-year-old man who, besides the last four years, has been living in elected office in Washington since the Nixon administration.” Clyburn endorsing Biden might be big news to identity-politics-loving Democrats, but to the rest of us it's just one swamp dweller endorsing another.
Moderation
I’ve heard people complaining about the moderators in the recent Democrat debate. From what I saw, there was a group of people with radical positions yelling at each other, united only by their addiction to government and unaccountable bureaucratic control over their fellow Americans. So, I’m not sure what everyone was complaining about. That’s pretty much what the modern Democratic Party is. No moderator can change that.
Inciting fear
Michael Bloomberg thinks his path to the White House is paved by politicizing a potential medical disaster by saying it’s President Trump’s fault that we may have to deal with the coronavirus. All this man cares about is winning, not our country.
No comparison
I've seen some apologists out there lately saying Joe Biden is just making the same kind of gaffes that President Donald Trump did in 2016. I can't recall the instances where Trump forgot which state he was currently in, or the office for which he was running.
Helpful encounter
Earlier this week I left a voicemail for the mayor of Methuen’s chief of staff, Jana DiNatale. She returned my call that very evening. I thanked her for getting back to me so promptly, and after normal business hours. She said it was not a problem, and she wanted to respond to my inquiry before the end of the day. She explained what options might be available to me to solve my somewhat unique predicament. She could not have been more professional, pleasant and insightful.
Spendthrift
Michael Bloomberg famously revoked his own term limits as mayor of New York City to serve an additional term. He then bought his way into a Democratic presidential debate by giving the Democratic National Committee hundreds of millions of dollars to change the rules. He then spent $405 million to carpet bomb America with political ads, and now he's paying people in Super Tuesday states to post on social media and text their friends positive messages. Now reports are emerging of his buying the support of members of the establishment who will be attending a potentially brokered convention. All of this and we are worried about foreign interference in our election?
Insightful letters
Sound Off continues to be used for personal belittling, which is terribly cowardly. As far as letters by Michael Veves, I find them wonderful. He dissects the foolishness that people write and sign their names to. Noticeably these various writers who denigrate teachers, promote unrestricted gun usage, and are intolerant of other religions have begun editing themselves lately. Score one for Veves. As far as Christianity goes, any fundamentalist religious belief has potential for danger.