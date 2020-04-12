Stay focused
Methuen officials should not lose focus of the Police Department audit. The men and women need you. Please, it is time to put an end to the corruption and unethical behavior. Stay focused.
Negated steps
I am confused. I reluctantly wear a mask in public. I do so to reassure others I am concerned for their safety. I applaud efforts by establishments limiting people coming into and out of their stores. What confuses me is why, once inside, there’s still a two-way traffic pattern throughout the store. Rubbing elbows and face-to-face encounters in too-narrow aisles would appear to negate the other precautions. Once at the register, I see tape on the floor, maintaining distance among shoppers. Then I find a cashier and bagger not wearing masks.
Out of step
Notice to Democrats: When your PBS reporter tries to paint the African American surgeon general, who has Puerto Rican familial ties, as "racist" for using the terms “abuela,” “Big Mama” and “grandaddy” during a press conference at the height of a pandemic, you are officially completely out of step with the American people. Pull it back or enjoy your coming years in the political wilderness.
Never forget
What does the recent contributor mean by not being brought back to the sad times of Sept. 11? Should we just forget? I disagree, it should be burned in the minds of all true Americans, just as Pearl Harbor was. We should never forget and always remember the evil that was done to us.
Untested
President Trump has been boasting that they have now tested 2.5 million Americans. I am doing a great job, he tells us, and the faithful lap it up. Do the math: 2.5 million people in a total population 320 million. That means seven-tenths of 1% of us have been tested — a small drop in the bucket. More than 99% of us have not been tested. That being fact, how safe will you feel if the economy is opened and you go back to work knowing that you have no idea who may have COVID-19?
Available space
State officials might want to look at the many vacant buildings at the Tewksbury State Hospital for available space for the virus patients.
Wasted resources
Unions for police and teachers do nothing that has not been negotiated in their contracts. Parades and escorting them in this crisis is part of it. What a waste of resources, time and you-name-it.
Not together
Amid the COVID-19 crisis we’re hearing “We are all in this together" across the country. A great thought, and it’s expressed from all quarters, even in Washington, D.C. However, there they give it a slight tweak. Their motto is, “We are all in this for ourselves.” Both sides proved the point in the first round of the stimulus bill. Neither wanted to agree on anything that might have cast a better light on the other. In this time of crisis it makes me feel good to see the tiger has not changed its stripes. If they can't work together now, they will never work together in better times.
Ignored it
For those who think President Trump is doing a good job, turn off Fox News. He’s known about the virus since November but chose to ignore it because he was more concerned with getting reelected.
Traffic knot
Going to Plaistow on Route 125 is a disaster with the long line at Starbucks and a police officer who is directing traffic but ignoring the traffic lights. I waited 15 minutes to get onto Route 125 from Rosemont Street because of Starbucks traffic. The cop was letting cars out from Starbucks, and other cars in line were missing the light because of it. I think it's time to close the coffee shop. There are many other places in the area selling coffee with no lines.
Easter visit
I want to thank the person in the red pickup truck that drove down Haigh Avenue in Salem on Saturday. It was decorated with a huge Easter bunny, balloons and decorations. I don’t have small children at home, but it brought me to tears. Thank you so much for your thoughtfulness during this difficult time.