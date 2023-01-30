Here’s a riddle
A question for the progressives to ponder: How many of us must forgo the use of gas stoves to eliminate an equal CO2 as one hour of one of John Kerry’s jets?
Calvin Perry Andover
Safety first
About Thursday’s Sound Off “Too Many Gun Laws”: This person is serious? Not too many mass shootings? He mentions Draconian gun laws. Our Second Amendment is about single-shot muskets. This right to arms should not apply to weapons of war. We shouldn’t be arming people who are hunting people. You want people to have rights? Give them the right to safely walk the streets, go to church, school, or buy groceries.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
He doth protest too much
Nick McNulty’s Jan. 26 letter to the editor is the epitome of Republican disingenuousness. He decries corporations’ “woke” practices of attempting to be inclusive of American diversity and celebrates their apparent capitulation to complaints by rightwing media and astroturf activists for not conforming to white, fundamentalist Christian standards. The irony and hypocrisy is that it is conservatives who constitute the “very loud, sometimes violent, and always litigious radical minority.”
Michael Bleiweiss Methuen
Peas in a pod
Just saw the first “ Trump-Santos” bumper sticker. What a pair.
Tom Riley Bradford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.