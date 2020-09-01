Job to do
As if it isn't bad enough being chastised about racism by American corporations while angry rich white children burn down our cities, now it's pro sports postponing their games, one of the few live entertainment options available to Americans quarantined because of COVID-19 and Democrats. Give us a break. Just do your jobs, play your games, and let the politicians have the political debates without polluting our entire popular culture.
Drug activity
Drug meetings and activity on Tower Hill -- we are reporting it all, including license plate numbers and video from our cameras, to police. They are watching and so are we.
Cut-through
Haverhill police could make a lot of money for the city if they stopped all of the people using the Bradford Walgreen's driveway as a short-cut to avoid the traffic lights in Central Square. I counted five today while I was at the store for 3 minutes.
Vigilante group
A group of non-residents descended upon Kenosha, Wisconsin, to riot and burn the city in response to a man with a warrant out against him being shot while resisting arrest. Members of this group were carrying firearms. Another group showed up, carrying firearms as well, to defend businesses in the absence of police response. The groups clashed, exchanged fire, and two people died. In reporting this, CNN called the first group “protesters” and the other group “armed vigilantes." Who gets called "vigilante" is solely based upon the politics of the respective sides.
Success or failure
The Democratic convention featured a parade of minorities (some of them millionaires) telling us how they couldn’t make it in this country because the system is rigged and racist. The Republican convention featured a parade of minorities (some newly immigrated) telling us their success stories and how those couldn’t have happened anywhere else. The choices couldn't be clearer.
History's destroyers
I cannot understand how these destroyers of history are acceptable. No matter today’s changing opinions, Hannah Duston is part of our Haverhill history. Hers is a story of a woman‘s endurance. It seems all of American history should be hidden and taken away today. Can cameras be installed to see who these haters are in Haverhill?
Dead ends
If you want your cities and towns to look like Minneapolis or Kenosha, vote for Democrats. The Democrats only want the vote from Black communities. What have they actually done to improve their lives? Yet, people in those communities keep voting in the same people who do nothing except string them along.
Defund teachers
Some of these teachers who won’t go back to work are the same ones who want to defund the police. They should be more concerned about a school shooting or the seasonal flu than coronavirus. It's time to defund useless teachers so that I can refund my taxes.
Talk less
The Methuen City Council is such an embarrassment. Who would want to work for the city, the way they talk about hard working employees, by name no less? How embarrassing. They should just take the votes and be quiet. They all talk too much.
Political virus
More children get the flu every year than adults; it's only natural as they infect each other in close quarters in day cares, schools, play areas, etc. We never report that. Why not? Well, the flu has never been a political bludgeon used on the incumbent president and his working class base by Democratic teachers' unions. Now, with COVID-19, that's exactly what is happening.
Causing panic
The polls were safer than the supermarkets. Doors were open, so there was no contact. Plastic partitions separated workers and voters. Pens were not reused. Democrats really know how to waste the state's money with absentee ballots and how to cause panic among the people.