Let’s see teachers in person
If the teachers at the Timony School in Methuen teach class wearing a mask and the children attend school wearing a mask, why must parents have their meeting with the teacher remotely? Isn’t it time we recover some sense of normal whenever we can?
Bring back the papers
It looks like advertising is doing pretty good for the Tribune, so it’s time to bring back Tuesday and Saturday deliveries.
Thanks but no thanks
For all of you seniors who voted for Biden, the worst trainwreck ever, these are his thanks to you: The new 2022 Medicare Part B premium will be $170 a month — an increase of $22 or 14.5%.
That eats up all of that great 5.9% Social Security increase and more. But let’s make sure we pay the illegals.
Ignorance won’t help
Isaac Asimov wrote about the strain of anti-intellectualism that runs through American political and cultural life “nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”
That notion didn’t stop polio or smallpox or whooping cough. And it won’t stop Covid-19.
Unemployment quandry
Haverhill’s Office of Human Resources should be renamed “inhumane resources.” After doling out tens of thousands in unemploment benefits, it is now trying to take it back. In my case they tried to get $6,000 back. They were found at fault. Yet they continue trying to make life difficult.
Action needed at St. Anne’s
When is the city of Lawrence going to remove people from the doorways of St. Anne’s Church? Even after a rape and murder people still live there and bring dirty mattresses, clothing and more. It’s a disgrace.
Truth about Haverhill High
Come on. Who is running Haverhill High? I am shocked that COVID is called the cause of the problem. It is so convenient to blame anything other than the administration and it plays so well with the uninformed public.
There has been problems at Haverhill High for years. It is time for a change. Start at the top.
The new normal?
Democrats calling themselves moderates have come out saying they wish to rebrand their party as “normal.” But looking at the voting records of the past 12 months, I don’t think there are any moderate Democrats left.
If there were, the $3 trillion (with a “T”) in new spending since January of this year never would have passed Congress, never mind the $5 to $6 trillion currently making its way through the Democrat Congress disguised as “infrastructure.”
Pouring more gas on the hyper-inflationary fire Joe Biden has created is not “normal” and neither is anyone voting for it.
That’s no cure for inflation
So the solution to the massive inflation caused by out-of-control federal spending is more out-of-control federal spending? If this guy was in a nursing home, we wouldn’t leave him alone in the cafeteria, but we are still letting him run our country?