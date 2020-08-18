Union’s decision
Try not to blame your teachers individually for the coming “re-nope-ening” of our schools. If you're scared to show your support for President Trump — or to state the obvious, that children wearing a mask outside does nothing to slow the spread of COVID-19, or to state anything in public that might get you "cancelled" by the Marxist mob running the internet — imagine being a teacher who supports reopening, as many surely do. He or she has to keep quiet to protect their careers and likely their physical safety. Make no mistake, the unions are keeping our schools closed, not our teachers.
Legal bills
I’ve lived in Methuen for 71 years. I’ve never seen a City Council that has cost the city as much money for legal services as the present one. You might not see the cost yet, but trust me, you will.
Return address
So House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who felt COVID-19 relief wasn't important enough to warrant staying in session, is bringing the House of Representatives back to debate postal politics. To be clear, the House is powerless to do anything without the Senate and the president, so their ginned-up issues with the postmaster general are just window dressing to whip up wild-eyed Democrat voters before the election. Now that they're facing backlashes over COVID-19 and the Russia hoax, Democrats want to change the subject again. Biden definitely looks better as a candidate behind these perpetual smokescreens.
Biblical story
Remember that Bible story where Jesus tells the lepers to get used to the idea that a lot of them are going to die, and then he goes on TV to brag about what a great job he's doing? Me neither.
Flocking to N.H.
Responding to the recent letter to the editor regarding New Hampshire tax policy being a result of free-riding on the wonderfulness of the people’s republic to the south: How do you explain New Jersey? It’s right next to New York City, yet it has some of the highest taxes in the United States. People are leaving in droves, yet they’re flocking to New Hampshire.
Mail-in ballots
As state after state (New Jersey, New York, Nevada and California) is defrauded in trying to use mail-in voting, there is a ray of sunshine. The government-run media in Belarus reports there was zero fraud in that country’s recent election, which relied heavily on mail-in balloting. However, opposing views on the matter could not be obtained since the challenging candidate for president snuck out of the country in fear for his life. This was shortly after the returns showing 80% support for the incumbent were tallied.
COVID-19 propaganda
Can you imagine if Hillary Clinton were president? You would never hear a peep about 170,000 dead from COVID-19. The Democratic propaganda media machine would never report it, and if they did, it would be to cheer "we thought millions would die, but it was only 170,000.” Anybody who says President Donald Trump doesn't know how to handle this crisis is a Democrat stooge.
California senator
Sen. Kamala Harris is the candidate for vice president — the senator from California, which has the highest taxes in the country and yet teeters on bankruptcy. I really don’t think we want her anywhere near the White House.
Handpicked
I would love to hear what teachers think about returning to schools, unfortunately we instead have to listen to the handpicked, most political, left-wing teachers publicly state union talking points, presented as the positions of all teachers. They are not. I'd bet they are not even the opinions of most teachers.
Voting by mail
I've been hearing for 30 years that the Republicans were going to privatize the post office, and now you think that boogeyman is coming before the election? Don't worry, Fluffy the Cat will still be able to get his vote for Joe Biden through the U.S. Mail. And if President Trump wins reelection, the Democrats will be blaming the Postal Service.