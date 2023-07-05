Did Thomas benefit from affirmative action?
Although the Supreme Court ruling (on affirmative action) only applies to education? Will it now spread to other aspects of our everyday life? I wonder if Justice Thomas thinks he got appointed judge because he was the smartest choice at the time?
Thomas Riley Haverhill
Congratulations Methuen PD
The Methuen Police Department is finally recognized for their outstanding commitment and service to the community. Congratulations to Chief McNamara and the entire department for achieving accreditation. This is not an easy task. Thank you to the officers who work daily to ensure the safety of others. Please know that your efforts are appreciated.
Joyce Gagnon Methuen
DeSantis crackdown on immigrants means higher prices
Although it’s believed to be the best way to stop the mass flow of illegal immigrants — preventing them from getting jobs — watch for the price of any fruit or vegetable grown in Florida to skyrocket in price.
Tom Riley Haverhill
Student loan forgiveness plan was lacking
I think I can say with some certainty as an educator that the college graduates I know will not have their student loans “paid off” by Biden’s plan. As of May 22, 2023, the average student loan debt per person with a bachelor’s degree is $54,921.00, according to Education Data Initiative, a reliable source. Most would only have received $10,000. That would have been a little help for those who truly needed it.
Sylvia Francescone Groveland
AM radio filled with ‘vapid, evangelical ranting’
AM/FM radio shows the deep divide in what used to be a country that was admired for education, medicine, arts. FM: educated, classical music, jazz, old/new age rock, in-depth news analysis, funky talk shows, blues. AM: vapid, evangelical, Christian ranting/preaching, uneducated, red. No wonder Republican red states, their evangelical horde, book banners, Trumpers, neo-Nazis want to get rid of PBS and all manner of FM music.
Kim Casey Haverhill
Casey good, McNulty not so much
Thanks to Kim Casey for her thoughtful, articulate, accurate writing. I also thank Mr. McNutly for opening his article with the phrase “If you ask me,” because I didn’t and I won’t.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
