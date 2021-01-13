Private decisions
If Facebook and Twitter can do whatever they want since they are private companies, maybe every small business and restaurant should open at full capacity and do what it wants.
Missing detail
I read the pompous letter by Methuen police Chief Joe Solomon to Mayor Neil Perry. I did see an accomplishment missing, however. Where was the swindling of the former mayor and councilors to become the highest paid police chief? Maybe it was forgotten, just as the former city councilors forgot their calculators when they approved the union contracts.
Mask wearing
Seeing two pictures in the newspaper of an Andover basketball player who is not properly wearing his mask was very disturbing. When will people learn to wear a mask?
Repudiate the lie
The president started lying about the election months before the event, and even more afterwards, as in "stop the steal." The majority of Republican legislators and right-wing media fed the same lies to their base. The people who believe them now think they must save the country. Nothing will get better in American politics until this lie is repudiated by the main body of the Republican Party in the public square, with enough force and repetition that the majority of voters cease to believe it. Until then they are the ones dividing this country.
Rhetoric
President-elect Joe Biden ran on unifying America, yet he wants to impeach a president with less than a week left in office. Instead of working for the American people, Congress would rather tell 74 million voters to go pound sand. You have to love campaign rhetoric.
Pelosi's turn
When do we get to impeach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for sitting on COVID-19 relief funds for five months to get Joe Biden elected as president? How many deaths are on her hands?
No bench
I watched online as my granddaughter, a student at Central Catholic High School, played freshman/junior varsity basketball against Andover the other afternoon in Andover's gym. The girls had to stand through the whole game. No chairs were provided for them. In The Eagle-Tribune I saw a picture of Andover boys and Central Catholic boys playing basketball in Andover's gym with the rest of the teams sitting in chairs. I just wanted to bring this to Andover's attention: I think the chairs help players recoup.
Responsibility
Is it too much to ask President Donald Trump's supporters to admit that there's nothing they will ever fault him for? Who do they think they're kidding that last week's attack was not at his direction? So much for a party of personal responsibility.
Expensive meals
Maybe I'm crazy but going out to eat at these supposedly “in trouble” restaurants because of the coronavirus is getting too expensive. It seems like our usual places to eat are trying to make up their losses by punishing their most loyal clientele with higher prices. I think they should reconsider. It's become so mush easier to eat at home, and it's way cheaper.
No debate
The FBI reports last week's riot in Washington, D.C., was coordinated largely on Twitter and Facebook. Still, President Donald Trump is being impeached and has been banned by Twitter and Facebook for inciting a riot, even though it was premeditated. Free-speech social media company Parler was de-platformed by Amazon.com, so that another riot could not be coordinated, even though last week's riot was coordinated on Twitter. Are the far-left and their big-tech cronies even pretending to be doing this for some reason other than consolidating power and shutting down debate?