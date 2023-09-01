Simple fact
Election interference is when Comey reopened the case of Hillary Clinton’s emails two weeks before the presidential election and filed no indictment. A person charged with 91 felonies associated with already convicted conspirators has no claim on when he may be tried. The end. Weep or celebrate all you want.
Greg Coleman Haverhill
Advancing Dem agenda
The Fulton County Soros funded indictments of Donald Trump satisfy two long-standing progressive Democrat dreams. First, they secured a Trump mug shot used to barrage low-information voters with the image of guilt until November 2024. Second, it moves America closer to the left’s long standing goal of criminalizing political speech with which they disagree. So while these indictments are wholly illegitimate in the eyes of informed Americans, they are political oxygen to modern Democrats.
Nick McNulty Windham
Commented
