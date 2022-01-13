FILE - Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnák (11) looks for an opening around Sporting Kansas City midfielder Roger Espinoza (15) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, on Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. The Seattle Sounders added a key piece to their midfield for the upcoming season on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, by signing Rusnák to a designated player contract.