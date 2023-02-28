FILE - New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates his touchdown catch with quarterback Davis Webb (12) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. A person familiar with the situation says the New York Giants have told free-agent bust Kenny Golladay and his agent he will be released on March 15. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, because the team doesn’t plan to announce the move until it is official.