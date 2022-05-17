SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Anjali Ranadive, the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, is joining the basketball side of the family business.
Anjali Ranadive is moving into a front office role as assistant general manager of the G League Stockton Kings, league sources told The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday, confirming a report from FOX40’s Sean Cunningham. Ranadive, 29, has a marine science degree from UC Berkeley and a background as a musician, but this is her first foray into basketball operations.
Sources said Ranadive will report to Stockton Kings general manager Paul Johnson in a full-time position with Sacramento’s G League affiliate. In her new role, she will assist in all aspects of basketball operations, including G League player evaluations, player development and team strategy, sources said.
Ranadive, who is frequently seen sitting courtside with her father at Kings games, has been serving the organization in the Social Responsibility department. She is currently in Chicago for the NBA draft combine. Sources said she is excited to bring her passion for basketball to a new role.
Ranadive updated her Twitter bio Tuesday, first describing herself as “Stockton Kings GM” before amending it to say “Stockton Kings Assistant GM.”
As a child, Ranadive played for her father’s 12-and-under girls basketball team. She represented the Kings at the 2014 NBA draft lottery. More recently, she appeared in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in February.
Ranadive, also known by the stage name “Nani,” launched a music career as a singer/songwriter when she released her first single in 2014. She later released another single featuring Tyga. She also founded Jaws & Paws, a marine and wildlife conservation nonprofit group.
Other NBA owners with children working for NBA teams include Mickey Arison with the Miami Heat, Tilman Fretitta with the Houston Rockets, Michael Jordan with the Charlotte Hornets, Stan Kroenke with the Denver Nuggets, Joe Lacob with the Golden State Warriors and Anthony Ressler with the Atlanta Hawks.
